Dermira (DERM) Shareholder Opaleye Management Upped Stake; Madison Investment Holdings Boosted Its Bristol (BMY) Stake by $1.85 Million

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 433.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 325,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $486.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.94. About 59,912 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 24/05/2018 – DERMIRA SEES 2018 OTHER REV. ABOUT $39M; 16/05/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) is the First Therapy to Demonstrate Positive Results in a 52-week, Placebo Controlled Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis Study; 20/04/2018 – First Manhattan Asset Mgmt Buys New 2.2% Position in Dermira; 27/04/2018 – UCB REPORTS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CIMZIA® (CERTOLIZUMAB PEG; 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA SAYS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER POSITION WAS ELIMINATED, EFFECTIVE AS OF MAY 3, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA INC DERM.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.42; 15/05/2018 – Boxer Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Dermira; 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important New Option for Patients in the U.S; 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important; 30/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – CIMZIA IS NOT CURRENTLY MARKETED IN CHINA

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 68.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 39,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 96,671 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 57,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.76. About 5.08M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 11/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 01/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In rebuke to pharma, one-fifth of Bristol-Myers shareholders favor proposal tying pricing risks to executive pay; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – PROPOSAL ON DISCLOSING RISKS RELATED TO CONCERN OVER DRUG PRICING STRATEGIES INCORPORATED INTO INCENTIVE COMPENSATION PLANS WAS NOT APPROVED; 22/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 30/04/2018 – $BMY gives up on its own IDOi from $800M Flexus acquisition Two Ph3 trials just terminated; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 11/05/2018 – Eliquis (Apixaban; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026: An Orally Available Factor Xa Inhibitor lndicated for the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolsim – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Ltd Llc has 73,216 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Poplar Forest Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 24,435 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 1.43 million are held by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 97,067 shares. Zwj Counsel has 12,880 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ledyard State Bank reported 25,266 shares. Iowa National Bank & Trust holds 1.18% or 53,848 shares. Clark Group Inc Inc has invested 1.34% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). North Star Investment reported 0.21% stake. Kings Point Capital Mgmt holds 2,969 shares. Reilly Finance Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 2,290 shares. Atria Investments Limited reported 34,973 shares stake. Mackenzie has invested 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bowling Port Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 72,501 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 3.08 million shares.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 12,500 shares to 434,360 shares, valued at $18.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Quality (QUAL) by 117,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,639 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology E (IBB).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $199,998 activity.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $361.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 170,000 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $10.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.50 million shares or 31.36% more from 36.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apis Cap Advisors Lc owns 90,000 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Eam Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 181,513 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Company accumulated 258,500 shares. Pnc Fincl Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 156 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 0% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 17,725 shares. 150 were reported by Parkside National Bank And Tru. 53,638 are held by California State Teachers Retirement. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 15,213 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Ltd holds 0% or 150,000 shares in its portfolio. 77,726 are held by Hbk L P. First Midwest Retail Bank Tru Division reported 0.38% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 62,533 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Trellus Llc accumulated 13,582 shares or 0.35% of the stock.