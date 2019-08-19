Dermira (DERM) Shareholder Opaleye Management Boosted Its Holding; As Bristol (BMY) Shares Declined, Capital Investment Advisors Has Boosted by $640,845 Its Position

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 433.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 325,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $461.84M market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.49. About 314,633 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 05/03/2018 Dermira Trading Activity Surges to More Than 250 Times Average; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Dermira; 27/04/2018 – UCB’s Cimzia Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 19/04/2018 – Christopher Horan Joins Dermira as Chief Technical Operations Officer; 27/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – UCB ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CIMZIA® (CERTOLIZUMAB PEGOL) IN PATIENTS WITH MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA INC – IF APPROVED BY U.S. FDA, LAUNCH GLYCOPYRRONIUM TOSYLATE FOR TREATMENT OF AXILLARY HYPERHIDROSIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) is the First Therapy to Demonstrate Positive Results in a 52-week, Placebo Controlled Non-Radiogr; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dermira Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DERM); 08/05/2018 – Dermira Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – THIS WOULD FURTHER BROADEN CLINICAL VALUE OF CIMZIA

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 24.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 13,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 68,414 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 54,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $47.58. About 4.88 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE; 14/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Wed, 3/14/2018, 6:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.35-Adj EPS $3.45; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 08/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II had bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440 on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Bancorporation stated it has 62,540 shares. Washington Tru owns 11,727 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Com holds 15,768 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru Com owns 9,600 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 238,265 were accumulated by Pinnacle Assocs Limited. Sector Pension Board owns 413,784 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 32,693 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Marathon Trading Management Ltd Liability holds 0.36% or 64,827 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 2.54M shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Madison Invest Inc holds 0.08% or 96,671 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Mackenzie Fin has 0.03% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Jpmorgan Chase Com reported 17.06 million shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 10,913 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,246 shares to 25,944 shares, valued at $9.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,532 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Qual Pfd Inc Fd (JPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.50 million shares or 31.36% more from 36.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Point Lc invested 2.01% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 45,272 shares. C Gp Holdg A S holds 0.06% or 324,884 shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De accumulated 0.01% or 2.59 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 15,650 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). 100 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards &. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny accumulated 0.01% or 4,958 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 763,590 shares. 500,329 were accumulated by Rhenman Partners Asset. Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 5,562 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Com owns 54,005 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 260,535 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 39,630 shares. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 100,358 shares.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $361.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma Plc by 237,500 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $5.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zymeworks Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY).