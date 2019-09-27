Dermira (DERM) Shareholder Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Lowered Position by $6.35 Million as Shares Declined; As Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Valuation Rose, Baupost Group Has Raised Holding

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 92.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 706,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% . The institutional investor held 57,563 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $550,000, down from 763,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $361.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.64. About 503,608 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management LP Exits Position in Dermira; 13/04/2018 – UCB’s Cimzia Retail Sales Fell 0% in Latest Week: Symphony; 30/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – CIMZIA IS NOT CURRENTLY MARKETED IN CHINA; 08/03/2018 – Dermira Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important New Option for Patients in the U.S; 24/05/2018 – DERMIRA SEES 2018 TOTAL GAAP OPER EXPENSES $250M-$270M; 03/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – 4-YEAR DATA ON CIMZIA® HAVE BEEN PUBLISHED ONLINE IN RMD OPEN; 29/05/2018 – UCB Gets FDA OK of Cimzia for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 22/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – DATA ADDED INCLUDES PHARMACOKINETIC STUDIES DEMONSTRATING NEGLIGIBLE TO LOW TRANSFER OF CIMZIA THROUGH PLACENTA; 10/04/2018 – Dermira at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 2.84M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 41.94 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11B, up from 39.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 1.26 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – DEUTCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD DISTORT COMPETITION; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO FRIES ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal; 25/04/2018 – LBTYA, FOX: IMG and Leeds United owner’s agency raided in EU sport cartel inquiry; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone confirms 18.4 bln euro purchase of Liberty assets; 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC QTRLY REVENUE $4,156.1 MLN, UP 4.2 PCT; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Liberty Global (LBTYB) Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers – StreetInsider.com” on September 12, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Seth Klarman’s Small Biotech Holdings – GuruFocus.com” published on August 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Liberty Global (LBTYA) Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers – StreetInsider.com” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88 billion and $11.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 1.09M shares to 3.68M shares, valued at $616.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.14M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24.15M shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $7.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 20,590 shares to 90,471 shares, valued at $8.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Third Pt Reins Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 32,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 847,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.14 million shares or 2.85% less from 47.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc accumulated 28,560 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 23,658 shares. Grp reported 29,649 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Partner Fund Mngmt LP has 4.04M shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Parkside National Bank And holds 0% or 154 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Art has 0.03% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 61,075 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 4,533 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gru One Trading LP holds 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) or 19,891 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc owns 42,498 shares. Comml Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2.10 million shares. 3.14M were accumulated by Fred Alger. 47,700 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Aperio Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd Liability Co owns 14,690 shares.

Analysts await Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-1.40 earnings per share, up 11.39% or $0.18 from last year’s $-1.58 per share. After $-0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Dermira, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 324.24% negative EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $199,998 activity.