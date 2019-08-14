Dermira (DERM) Shareholder Dafna Capital Management Upped Holding; As Borgwarner Com (BWA) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Decreased Position by $451,630

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 615% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 61,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% . The hedge fund held 71,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $969,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $464.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.54. About 625,371 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 16/05/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) is the First Therapy to Demonstrate Positive Results in a 52-week, Placebo Controlled Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis Study; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Dermira; 24/05/2018 – DERMIRA SEES 2018 TOTAL GAAP OPER EXPENSES $250M-$270M; 15/05/2018 – Boxer Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Dermira; 03/05/2018 – Dermira 1Q Loss $59.3M; 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA(R) (certolizumab Pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important New Option for Patients in the U.S; 19/04/2018 – Christopher Horan Joins Dermira as Chief Technical Operations Officer; 20/04/2018 – First Manhattan Asset Mgmt Buys New 2.2% Position in Dermira; 24/05/2018 – DERMIRA SEES 2018 OTHER REV. ABOUT $39M

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA) by 39.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 11,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691,000, down from 29,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $33.24. About 1.42M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.50 million shares or 31.36% more from 36.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Cap Management Lc invested in 0.09% or 218,590 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Partners has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Vanguard Gru Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 2.12M shares. State Street invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 628 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5.58M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). 13,582 were reported by Trellus Mngmt Company Ltd Company. 12,064 were reported by Ubs Asset Americas. Nomura Hldgs Inc owns 65,000 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd has invested 0.01% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). 30,900 are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon reported 268,663 shares. 22,203 were accumulated by American Gp. The New York-based Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM).

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $231.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 10,000 shares to 56,200 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 53,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,811 shares, and cut its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $177.61 million for 9.66 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $715.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Index S And P 500 G (IVW) by 5,105 shares to 13,813 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (SCHB) by 11,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr S And P Midcap 400 (IJH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation owns 9,378 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 73,953 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 96,871 shares. 8,689 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Invests. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has 6.08M shares for 2% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Fincl Prtn owns 35 shares. Da Davidson & Co holds 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 13,716 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 569,480 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 395,474 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 2,626 shares. The Illinois-based Harris Assoc Ltd Partnership has invested 0.46% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Triangle Securities Wealth invested in 0.62% or 30,693 shares. 10,439 are held by Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Com. Castleark Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

