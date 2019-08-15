Dermira (DERM) Position Maintained by Opaleye Management Inc; Point72 Asset Management LP Holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Decreased as Share Price Rose

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 433.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 325,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.02. About 319,424 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 16/05/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) is the First Therapy to Demonstrate Positive Results in a 52-week, Placebo Controlled Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis Study; 22/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – DATA ADDED INCLUDES PHARMACOKINETIC STUDIES DEMONSTRATING NEGLIGIBLE TO LOW TRANSFER OF CIMZIA THROUGH PLACENTA; 22/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) APPROVES LABEL CHANGE FOR UCB’S CIMZIA®; 03/05/2018 – Dermira 1Q Loss $59.3M; 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important New Option for Patients in the U.S; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management LP Exits Position in Dermira; 03/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – PUBLICATION ON CIMZIA® SHOWS PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS PATIENTS ACHIEVED TREATMENT TARGETS; 22/03/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) label update marks major advance for women of childbearing age with chronic inflammatory disease; 27/04/2018 – UCB Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA(R) (certolizumab Pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important New Option for Patients in the U.S

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 98.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 94,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171,000, down from 96,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $95.77. About 190,400 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Adj EPS $2.30; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 19/04/2018 – DJ Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RS); 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $361.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 605,000 shares to 645,000 shares, valued at $13.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zymeworks Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.50 million shares or 31.36% more from 36.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Oracle Investment Inc holds 3.94% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 1.37M shares. 220,349 are owned by Charles Schwab Invest. Baker Bros Advisors LP holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 906,943 shares. Great Point Partners Limited Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.50 million shares. Walleye Trading invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). 140,527 were reported by Parametric Associates Lc. 258,500 are owned by Fmr Limited Liability. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 13,724 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 544,500 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 7,256 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc, a New York-based fund reported 2.68M shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 443,395 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 763,590 shares. Birchview Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 20,000 shares.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutanix Inc by 775,578 shares to 886,278 shares, valued at $33.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Venator Matls Plc by 7.17 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, down 18.18% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.42 per share. RS’s profit will be $131.97 million for 12.09 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.94% negative EPS growth.