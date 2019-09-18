Dermira (DERM) Position Held by Birchview Capital Lp; As City Office Reit (CIO) Share Value Rose, Icm Asset Management Has Boosted Stake

Birchview Capital Lp increased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 500% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% . The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $471.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $8.67. About 523,853 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 16/05/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) is the First Therapy to Demonstrate Positive Results in a 52-week, Placebo Controlled Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis Study; 22/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – DATA ADDED INCLUDES PHARMACOKINETIC STUDIES DEMONSTRATING NEGLIGIBLE TO LOW TRANSFER OF CIMZIA THROUGH PLACENTA; 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA SAYS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER POSITION WAS ELIMINATED, EFFECTIVE AS OF MAY 3, 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – UCB’s Cimzia Retail Sales Fell 0% in Latest Week: Symphony; 27/04/2018 – UCB Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 16/05/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) is the First Therapy to Demonstrate Positive Results in a 52-week, Placebo Controlled Non-Radiogr; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Dermira; 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important New Option for Patients in the U.S; 29/05/2018 – UCB Gets FDA OK of Cimzia for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in City Office Reit Inc. (CIO) by 70.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 53,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The institutional investor held 129,580 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55 million, up from 76,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $558.23M market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.08. About 708,899 shares traded or 55.95% up from the average. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Rev $31.5M; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q FFO 28c/Shr; 21/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 01/05/2018 – City Office REIT Company Marketing Set By Janney for May. 8; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q EPS $1.24; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC QTRLY CORE FFO $0.28 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – REPLACED ITS EXISTING SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES COMPANY’S BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Net $47.1M

More notable recent City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “City Office Is Poised To Profit – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Oracle and VMware Partner to Support Customers’ Hybrid Cloud Strategies – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Glass House Group Appoints New CIO And CMO – Benzinga” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold CIO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 28.10 million shares or 2.52% less from 28.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Grp owns 100,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 25,796 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 22,600 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Limited holds 0.03% or 375,610 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Gp stated it has 0.01% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0% or 15,140 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company reported 87,889 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 59,470 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) or 95,622 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Grp Inc Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). 2,124 were reported by Phocas Financial. 67,408 are owned by Prudential Inc. Wespac Advsr Lc has invested 1.15% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Private Advisor Grp Inc Lc accumulated 15,992 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.14 million shares or 2.85% less from 47.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atria Ltd stated it has 17,765 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5.55M shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 73,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). 55,280 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 0.01% or 250,942 shares. 176,443 are owned by Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 23,658 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Numerixs Invest Technologies reported 1,300 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 81,930 shares. Advisory Net Ltd Company holds 62 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nea Mngmt Co Limited Liability Company owns 3.51 million shares or 2.35% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0% or 267,778 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 611,462 shares.

More notable recent Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Dermira’s (NASDAQ:DERM) Painful 63% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/25/2019: AGN, GMDA, DERM, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Dermira Prices $130.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Regeneron Is Still A Deep Value Play – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.