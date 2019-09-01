Dermira (DERM) Holding Held by Opaleye Management Inc; Bridgeway Capital Management Decreased Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) as Share Value Declined

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 433.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 325,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $422.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.01. About 533,324 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 24/05/2018 – DERMIRA SEES 2018 TOTAL GAAP OPER EXPENSES $250M-$270M; 16/05/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) is the First Therapy to Demonstrate Positive Results in a 52-week, Placebo Controlled Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis Study; 22/03/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) label update marks major advance for women of childbearing age with chronic inflammatory disease in the U.S; 27/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – UCB ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CIMZIA® (CERTOLIZUMAB PEGOL) IN PATIENTS WITH MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 22/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) APPROVES LABEL CHANGE FOR UCB’S CIMZIA®; 27/04/2018 – UCB REPORTS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CIMZIA® (CERTOLIZUMAB PEG; 03/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – 4-YEAR DATA ON CIMZIA® HAVE BEEN PUBLISHED ONLINE IN RMD OPEN; 08/03/2018 – Dermira Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 03/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – PUBLICATION ON CIMZIA® SHOWS PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS PATIENTS ACHIEVED TREATMENT TARGETS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dermira Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DERM)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 65.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 20,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $180.02. About 892,907 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 20/03/2018 – L-3’s Vertex draws Platinum Equity, Veritas, sources say [20:51 GMT20 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 05/03/2018 MFS Growth Fund Adds Vertex, Exits Equifax, Cuts Broadcom; 20/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Vertex battles with the U.K. over the price of its cystic fibrosis drug; 03/04/2018 – Vertex Tech Promises Joy of Fast Flight – Metres Above Sea; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Media slug change for Vertex Pharmaceuticals; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX 1Q SYMDEKO REV. $34M, EST. $32.5M; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals: White Will Begin Her Role With Vertex on May 21; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $640.8 MLN VS $714.7 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – CO, VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS WILL COLLABORATE FOR AT LEAST TWO YEARS; 09/03/2018 – L3 management meets with bidders for Vertex divest, sources say [19:47 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $8.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arlington Asset Invt Corp (NYSE:AI) by 145,100 shares to 254,600 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Indty Ltd Cayman by 17,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

More notable recent Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celldex (CLDX) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CELG or VRTX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on March 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Hot Stocks to Buy in March – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Anticipate 12% Upside For QQEW – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Share Price Has Gained 155%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Capital Management accumulated 100 shares. Stifel accumulated 68,142 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Personal Serv reported 154 shares. Duncker Streett owns 300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Federated Investors Pa has 328,410 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Everence holds 0.19% or 5,884 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Limited Company invested in 43 shares or 0% of the stock. Synovus holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 12,688 shares. Westpac Bk invested in 0% or 69,853 shares. Moreover, Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct has 0.02% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 2,517 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 190 shares. Meeder Asset invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.24% stake. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 1.36 million shares. Spinnaker reported 1,130 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.50 million shares or 31.36% more from 36.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% or 2.59M shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Co holds 0% or 7,273 shares in its portfolio. Partner Fund Management LP holds 2.58M shares. Citigroup holds 17,725 shares. Blackrock accumulated 3.21M shares. Etrade Cap holds 62,533 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 109,828 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Na reported 119 shares. Eam Invsts Limited Company has 0.6% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 181,513 shares. 13,486 were accumulated by Voya Invest Mngmt Lc. First Midwest Bancorp Tru Division holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 208,799 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability has 54,005 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Baker Bros Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 906,943 shares. 240,211 were reported by Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc. 71,500 were accumulated by Dafna Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $199,998 activity.