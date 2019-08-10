Dermira (DERM) Holding Has Raised by Dafna Capital Management Llc; Arga Investment Management LP Trimmed Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 51,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 2.39 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.66 million, down from 2.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Canadian Natural Resources for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 2.65M shares traded or 6.34% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 07/05/2018 – ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (“SHELL”) ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 615% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 61,500 shares as the company's stock declined 16.18% . The hedge fund held 71,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $969,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $456.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.44% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $8.4. About 784,281 shares traded or 15.80% up from the average. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $667.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KOF) by 63,169 shares to 537,571 shares, valued at $35.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 50,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Top Stocks Dividend Investors Should Own – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 27, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “2 Dividend Stocks With Rising Yields – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 06, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks on Sale Yielding up to 5.5% – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “A Top Stock for Contrarian Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Forget IPOs: 2 â€œGround Floorâ€ Energy Stocks With Huge Upside – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $231.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argenx Se by 22,650 shares to 35,650 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,200 shares, and cut its stake in Intec Pharma Ltd Jerusalem.