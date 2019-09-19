Dermira (DERM) Holder Oracle Investment Management Has Boosted Its Position; As Veeva Sys (VEEV) Share Value Rose, Holder Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Upped Stake

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Veeva Sys (VEEV) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 2,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 29,393 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.77 million, up from 27,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Veeva Sys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $146.22. About 328,944 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 27/03/2018 – Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration With Sponsors; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 392,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% . The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.83 million, up from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.26. About 394,233 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 22/03/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) label update marks major advance for women of childbearing age with chronic inflammatory disease in the U.S; 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important; 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA(R) (certolizumab Pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important New Option for Patients in the U.S; 24/05/2018 – DERMIRA SEES 2018 OTHER REV. ABOUT $39M; 19/04/2018 – Christopher Horan Joins Dermira as Chief Technical Operations Officer; 10/04/2018 – Dermira at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – UCB’s Cimzia Retail Sales Fell 0% in Latest Week: Symphony; 08/03/2018 – Dermira Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Dermira

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96B and $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Qlty Fctor by 98,239 shares to 5,843 shares, valued at $203,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc Sponsored (NYSE:GSK) by 12,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,107 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Aggregate (SCHZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $199,998 activity.