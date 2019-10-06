Dermira (DERM) Holder Great Point Partners Boosted Holding; S Muoio & Company Upped Stake in Cbs (CBS) by $392,000

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Cbs Corp (CBS) by 53.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 23,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Cbs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $39.04. About 5.81 million shares traded or 43.37% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 14/05/2018 – CBS Says National Amusements Sought to Interfere With Special Board Meeting to Declare Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Judge Rejects CBS Move to Strip Shari Redstone’s Control of Company; 29/03/2018 – Medical Marijuana, Inc. Flagship Product Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ Featured on CBS’ The Doctors; 04/04/2018 – CMO Today: Sorrell Investigation; CBS Submits Viacom Offer; Fullscreen Acquires Reelio; 11/04/2018 – BREAKING: Shari Redstone likely to fire Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS IN COURT FILING IT EXPRESSED DISCOMFORT WITH THE CONTINUED CBS BOARD POSITION OF CHARLES GIFFORD GIVEN CERTAIN INCIDENTS THAT TOOK PLACE IN 2016 AND 2017; 04/04/2018 – CBS ON FRIDAY VERBALLY COMMUNICATED TO VIACOM AN OFFER OF 0.55 CBS SHARES FOR EACH VIACOM SHARE; 03/05/2018 – CBS Corp 1Q Rev $3.76B; 10/04/2018 – The Economist: Sources say Viacom bosses regarded CBS’s offer as an insult; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Dermira Inc. (DERM) by 179.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 997,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% . The hedge fund held 1.55M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.85 billion, up from 555,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Dermira Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.88. About 736,987 shares traded or 13.59% up from the average. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important New Option for Patients in the U.S; 10/04/2018 – Dermira at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 03/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – 4-YEAR DATA ON CIMZIA® HAVE BEEN PUBLISHED ONLINE IN RMD OPEN; 19/04/2018 – Christopher Horan Joins Dermira as Chief Technical Operations Officer; 24/05/2018 – DERMIRA SEES 2018 TOTAL GAAP OPER EXPENSES $250M-$270M; 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA SAYS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER POSITION WAS ELIMINATED, EFFECTIVE AS OF MAY 3, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Boxer Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Dermira; 08/05/2018 – Dermira Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Dermira; 13/04/2018 – UCB’s Cimzia Retail Sales Fell 0% in Latest Week: Symphony

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $199,998 activity.

More notable recent Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Dermira to Report Fourth Quarter 2018 Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Dermira, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DERM) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AGN, KNDI among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Dermira Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dermira, Inc. (DERM) CEO Tom Wiggans on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83 million and $900.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 500,000 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $40.10B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iovance Biotherapetuics Inc. (Call) by 5.37M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Menlo Therapeutics Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.14 million shares or 2.85% less from 47.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trexquant Invest LP reported 13,590 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn has 242,001 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Com stated it has 782,223 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 55,280 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Llc holds 37,293 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trellus Mngmt Company Ltd Company reported 0.78% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Benjamin F Edwards invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The has 29,941 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 582 are held by Meeder Asset Management. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 54,677 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Tru reported 476,772 shares stake. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 14,161 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Baker Bros LP reported 0.06% stake. Macquarie Gp Limited accumulated 150,000 shares. Platinum Inv Mgmt reported 116,325 shares.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Georgia to host College GameDay for first time since 2013 – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 15, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Atlanta Braves veteran, UPS exec among 50 ‘most influential Latinos in Georgia’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Closer Look At CBS Corporation’s (NYSE:CBS) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “2 Media Stocks Testing Fresh Lows – Schaeffers Research” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Georgia vs Notre Dame draws ratings bonanza for CBS – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: September 23, 2019.