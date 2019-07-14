DERMAdoctor LLC. (DDOC) and Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Comparing side by side

DERMAdoctor LLC. (NASDAQ:DDOC) and Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:NUS) compete against each other in the Personal Products sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DERMAdoctor LLC. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. 55 0.93 N/A 2.28 23.43

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of DERMAdoctor LLC. and Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DERMAdoctor LLC. 0.00% 0% 0% Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 16% 7.5%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for DERMAdoctor LLC. and Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DERMAdoctor LLC. 0 0 0 0.00 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. 2 2 1 2.20

Competitively Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. has an average price target of $67.2, with potential upside of 49.10%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of DERMAdoctor LLC. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.3% of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DERMAdoctor LLC. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. -3.2% 7.18% -23.08% -17.78% -31.08% -12.83%

Summary

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. beats DERMAdoctor LLC. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products. The company also offers ageLOC Youth nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management and body shaping systems, and LifePak nutritional supplements, as well as other anti-aging nutritional solutions and weight management products. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of aging, such as the influence of certain ingredients on gene expression. The company sells its products directly as well as through distributors, and its retail stores and Website. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.