DERMAdoctor LLC. (DDOC) and LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN) Comparing side by side

As Personal Products businesses, DERMAdoctor LLC. (NASDAQ:DDOC) and LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DERMAdoctor LLC. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 LifeVantage Corporation 13 0.79 N/A 0.47 25.12

Table 1 demonstrates DERMAdoctor LLC. and LifeVantage Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides DERMAdoctor LLC. and LifeVantage Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DERMAdoctor LLC. 0.00% 0% 0% LifeVantage Corporation 0.00% 28.6% 12.3%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for DERMAdoctor LLC. and LifeVantage Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DERMAdoctor LLC. 0 0 0 0.00 LifeVantage Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of LifeVantage Corporation is $16, which is potential 29.55% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both DERMAdoctor LLC. and LifeVantage Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 32.6% respectively. Comparatively, 7.1% are LifeVantage Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DERMAdoctor LLC. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% LifeVantage Corporation -4.17% 1.3% -23.48% -1.01% 146.95% -11.07%

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors LifeVantage Corporation beats DERMAdoctor LLC.

LifeVantage Corporation identifies, researches, develops, and distributes nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. It offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio energy drink mixes; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs. The company also provides skin care products, including ultra gentle facial cleanser, perfecting lotion, eye corrector serum, anti-aging cream, hand cream, and micro-lift serum under the TrueScience brand name. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors, and preferred and retail customers in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Germany. LifeVantage Corporation is headquartered in Sandy, Utah.