Deprince Race & Zollo Has Boosted Occidental Pete (OXY) Position by $2.37 Million; World Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Kinder Morgan Del Com (KMI) as Stock Value Rose

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 35,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 579,725 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.38M, up from 543,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $50.36. About 754,792 shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (KMI) by 16.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 19,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,598 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 118,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.21. About 1.23M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 09/03/2018 – TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE IS IN NATIONAL INTEREST; 24/05/2018 – David Akin : BREAKING: City of Vancouver’s bid to have a judicial review of BC’s issuance of environmental; 08/05/2018 – Canadian pension fund raised stake in Kinder Morgan – Financial Post; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Declare Dividends of $0.80 Per Common Share; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: WILL ALWAYS TAKE INTO ACCOUNT ANY INTERNATIONAL TRADE AGREEMENTS TO ENSURE ANY AID WOULD BE LEGAL; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Now Forecasts to Invest $2.3 Billion in Growth Projects During 2018; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS PROVINCE OF ALBERTA WILL ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO GET PROJECT BUILT; ALBERTA’S CONTRIBUTION WOULD ACT AS EMERGENCY FUND; 17/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION NEEDS TO GO FORWARD: MORNEAU; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – ANNOUNCES WEBCAST AND DIAL-IN INFORMATION FOR MAY 29, 2018, AT 7:10 A.M. MT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF APPROXIMATELY $7.5 BLN

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 540,024 shares to 774,595 shares, valued at $16.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 32,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,102 shares, and cut its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Stockton owns 3,298 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 145,820 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company invested 0.14% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company owns 0.13% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 317,900 shares. 1.54 million are held by Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company. Patten has 0.61% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 183,150 are held by Guinness Asset Mgmt. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 306,835 shares. Leisure Cap Mgmt has 0.46% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Linscomb Williams Incorporated has 108,383 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 268,970 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Commercial Bank Wealth Mngmt owns 7,345 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Regent Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 3,500 shares. 1.96M are held by Ameriprise Fin. Everence Cap Inc reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of stock. Batchelder Eugene L. also bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of stock or 15,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Capital holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 47,248 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 380,851 shares. Verity & Verity Limited Liability holds 38,830 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Zacks Inv Mgmt owns 2.27 million shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.12% or 15.53M shares in its portfolio. Eqis Cap Management Incorporated has 15,165 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd, a Michigan-based fund reported 105 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.24% or 464,965 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus holds 2.66% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 13.90 million shares. Jennison Assocs Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 2.82 million shares. 656,040 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp. Coastline Tru Company holds 26,911 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd stated it has 2.06M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brinker Inc invested in 73,261 shares. Alphamark Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,550 shares.

