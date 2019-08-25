Deprince Race & Zollo Holds Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM); Wedge Capital Management L LP Trimmed Its Superior Energy Services (SPN) Holding by $314,320

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 31.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 65,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 275,104 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.85M, up from 209,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.76 million shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 15/05/2018 – ABN AMRO GROUP NV ABNd.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 26.5 FROM EUR 26; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Conduent Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – NASDAQ INC NDAQ.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $87; 11/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SUED OVER CASH ADVANCE FEES FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY BUYS; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS FY2018 FIRMWIDE AVERAGE CORE LOAN GROWTH OF 6-7%, EXCLUDING CIB LOANS

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Superior Energy Services Inc. (SPN) by 45.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 78,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.16% . The institutional investor held 92,886 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $434,000, down from 171,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Superior Energy Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 10.47% or $0.0497 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4252. About 1.66 million shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 11/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q REV. $482.3M, EST. $492.7M; 29/03/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Adient, Exits Superior Energy; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 6.9% Position in Superior Energy; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY- EXCHANGE OFFER, INITIALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 11 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME, NOW EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES GETS EXTENSION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Superior Energy; 23/04/2018 – DJ Superior Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 108,525 shares to 603,969 shares, valued at $39.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. by 177,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SPN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 149.72 million shares or 3.88% less from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia owns 46,600 shares. Covalent Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 366,540 shares or 3.26% of the stock. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership holds 0.1% or 1.68M shares. Illinois-based First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). 1,583 were accumulated by Parkside Fincl National Bank. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 7.14M shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 113,839 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 307,877 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 229,100 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc invested in 92,886 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) or 1.94M shares. has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 2.85M shares stake. Secor Cap Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $42,850 activity.

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Secs Llc stated it has 11,522 shares. Swedbank owns 5.29 million shares or 2.55% of their US portfolio. Skylands Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 95,350 shares. Tillar stated it has 1.09% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability holds 47,177 shares or 2.18% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group reported 0.65% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Inv House Ltd Liability invested 0.58% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 2.13M are held by Aviva Public Ltd Com. Washington Capital Mngmt Inc holds 18,830 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Management Ltd owns 30,600 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Eagle Capital Mgmt Ltd Com, a Alabama-based fund reported 30,853 shares. State Bank Of America De accumulated 0.91% or 57.75M shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Com reported 0.36% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Choate Investment Advisors reported 102,448 shares stake. Trustco Commercial Bank N Y has invested 3.98% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trico Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 122,303 shares to 204,193 shares, valued at $8.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 51,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (NYSE:RGR).