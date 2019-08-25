Deprince Race & Zollo Lowered Snap On (SNA) Stake By $3.63 Million; Wealthtrust Fairport Trimmed Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased Snap On Inc (SNA) stake by 15.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 23,280 shares as Snap On Inc (SNA)’s stock declined 8.47%. The Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 126,450 shares with $19.79M value, down from 149,730 last quarter. Snap On Inc now has $8.01B valuation. The stock decreased 3.00% or $4.49 during the last trading session, reaching $145.07. About 376,674 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Net $163M; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures in a Range of $90M-$100M; 30/05/2018 – Generational Equity Announces Sale of Sturtevant Richmont to Snap-on Incorporated; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Snap-On; 16/04/2018 – Snap-On Inc expected to post earnings of $2.72 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on Inc. 1Q Net Income Rises 15%; 06/04/2018 – Snap-on to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting Live Via the Internet; 22/04/2018 – DJ Snap-on Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNA); 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc decreased Abbott Labs (ABT) stake by 4.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc sold 4,914 shares as Abbott Labs (ABT)’s stock rose 10.62%. The Wealthtrust Fairport Llc holds 114,281 shares with $9.14M value, down from 119,195 last quarter. Abbott Labs now has $144.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.89% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.93. About 5.93 million shares traded or 15.83% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ISS REPORT INCORRECT, UNRELIABLE; 11/03/2018 – New Long-Term Data Show Improved Survival and Lower Rates of Stroke and Pump Thrombosis for Abbott’s HeartMate 3 Heart Pump; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES; 03/05/2018 – Abbott Expands Cardiac Arrhythmias Portfolio With FDA Clearance Of Advanced Mapping Catheter; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) stake by 35,975 shares to 579,725 valued at $38.38M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS) stake by 102,678 shares and now owns 141,990 shares. Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SNA shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.40 million shares or 13.03% less from 61.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes Communication reported 10,178 shares stake. Brown Advisory holds 0.01% or 21,497 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Amalgamated Fincl Bank has 0.04% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.07% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Channing Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 65,304 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Stifel owns 50,130 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hgk Asset Mngmt Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 40,304 shares. 115,891 were reported by Barclays Public Limited Liability Co. Toronto Dominion Bankshares accumulated 38,254 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). First Mercantile Tru Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 370 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Trexquant Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 2,115 shares. Sabal Communication holds 1,510 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Lc owns 514,329 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.97 earnings per share, up 3.13% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $163.97 million for 12.21 P/E if the $2.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual earnings per share reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Novare Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, a North Carolina-based fund reported 103,661 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability stated it has 25,721 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has invested 0.13% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 2.27M were accumulated by Westwood Incorporated. 232,054 were reported by Bbva Compass Savings Bank. 20,617 are owned by Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability. Puzo Michael J has 3.03% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 97,118 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va holds 0.19% or 8,065 shares in its portfolio. Badgley Phelps And Bell stated it has 14,858 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp invested in 2,337 shares. Bamco Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 5,796 shares. Ifrah Fincl Services Inc accumulated 20,174 shares. Waters Parkerson & Lc reported 506,547 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Sit Investment Assoc holds 0.69% or 270,795 shares in its portfolio.

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc increased First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FDT) stake by 7,192 shares to 14,440 valued at $785,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard World Fds (VGT) stake by 3,247 shares and now owns 104,700 shares. Ishares Tr (IJR) was raised too.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.38 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs has $9400 highest and $84 lowest target. $90.17’s average target is 10.06% above currents $81.93 stock price. Abbott Labs had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $9300 target in Tuesday, July 16 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, June 13 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Thursday, July 18. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ABT in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating.