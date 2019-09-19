Deprince Race & Zollo Cut Lam Research (LRCX) Position; Verb Technology Company (VERB) Sellers Decreased By 38.63% Their Shorts

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) had a decrease of 38.63% in short interest. VERB’s SI was 63,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 38.63% from 103,300 shares previously. With 190,700 avg volume, 0 days are for Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB)’s short sellers to cover VERB’s short positions. The SI to Verb Technology Company Inc’s float is 0.84%. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.0257 during the last trading session, reaching $1.1757. About 7,053 shares traded. Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) has declined 76.22% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.22% the S&P500.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased Lam Research Corp (LRCX) stake by 10.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 14,921 shares as Lam Research Corp (LRCX)’s stock rose 2.28%. The Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 120,832 shares with $22.70M value, down from 135,753 last quarter. Lam Research Corp now has $34.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $236.88. About 394,590 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.6% of Lam Research; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN; 19/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL ADJ. OPER MARGIN 32%-33%; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – ADDITIONAL $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BLN AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) stake by 24,806 shares to 359,168 valued at $20.11M in 2019Q2. It also upped Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (NYSE:RGR) stake by 63,394 shares and now owns 460,558 shares. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Lam Research has $25200 highest and $19500 lowest target. $217.38’s average target is -8.23% below currents $236.88 stock price. Lam Research had 13 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, July 22 report. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 8 by DA Davidson. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 22 by FBR Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Wells Fargo. FBR Capital maintained Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) rating on Thursday, April 25. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $24000 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Thursday, April 25. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $435.04M for 19.67 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.