Deprince Race & Zollo Lifted Its Ambev Sa (ABEV) Holding; United Security Bancshares (UBFO) Has 2 Sentiment

United Security Bancshares (UBFO) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. It’s up 1.38, from 0.62 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 28 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 14 sold and reduced stakes in United Security Bancshares. The funds in our database now own: 3.91 million shares, down from 3.97 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding United Security Bancshares in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 9 Increased: 23 New Position: 5.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased Ambev Sa (ABEV) stake by 12.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc acquired 124,900 shares as Ambev Sa (ABEV)’s stock rose 13.33%. The Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 1.16 million shares with $5.42M value, up from 1.04 million last quarter. Ambev Sa now has $74.29B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.63. About 22.69M shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 27/03/2018 – AMBEV S.A. GRANTS FAVORABLE OPINION FOR AROSUCO DEAL HOLDER OK; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 13/03/2018 AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video)

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding firm for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company has market cap of $181.41 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It has a 11.63 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural and lease financing.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 2.75% of its portfolio in United Security Bancshares for 590,853 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owns 21,049 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Destination Wealth Management has 0.06% invested in the company for 94,506 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 26,951 shares.

The stock increased 0.94% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 23,145 shares traded or 18.78% up from the average. United Security Bancshares (UBFO) has risen 0.66% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 5,880 shares to 269,224 valued at $30.10 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Independent Bank Corp Mich (NASDAQ:IBCP) stake by 31,513 shares and now owns 196,047 shares. Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) was reduced too.

