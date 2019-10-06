Deprince Race & Zollo Has Upped Holding in Winnebago Inds (WGO) by $4.54 Million as Stock Rose; Trexquant Investment LP Has Lowered Its Holding in Crane Co (CR) by $402,799

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 55.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 4,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 3,877 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $323,000, down from 8,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 111,997 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.65 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Crane Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CR); 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Raises 2018 EPS Vie; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Crane: ‘Excited’ About Multi-Year Earnings Growth View But Optimism ‘Tempered Somewhat’ by Uncertainty on Global Trade Environmen; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Crane May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Winnebago Inds Inc (WGO) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 119,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.40M, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.2. About 263,413 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share

More notable recent Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How Winnebago Is Riding on the Strength of Its Acquisitions – The Motley Fool” published on June 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Winnebago Industries Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RV sector on watch after Thor warning – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Winnebago Industries Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.98% less from 29.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 22,651 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 12,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 9,934 shares. Montag A Assocs stated it has 23,300 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Aqr Management Ltd Liability owns 21,316 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 49,894 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 30,044 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 91,250 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Principal Gp reported 0.01% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corp stated it has 68,088 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 93 were reported by Tci Wealth Advsr. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 19,591 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westwood Hldgs Group Inc (NYSE:WHG) by 36,242 shares to 84,614 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 397,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31M shares, and cut its stake in Western New Eng Bancorp Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold CR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 36.16 million shares or 1.21% less from 36.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Morgan Stanley accumulated 79,315 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Com New York has 0.02% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). 369 were reported by Huntington Commercial Bank. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co owns 4,701 shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 9,342 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Earnest Prtn Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 20 shares. Camarda Financial Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 18 shares. The California-based Evanson Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Panagora Asset owns 0% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 2,951 shares. Cambridge Advsr holds 0% or 5,544 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 7,803 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 177,337 shares. California-based First Republic Invest Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Analysts await Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 4.32% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CR’s profit will be $92.45 million for 12.50 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Crane Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.90% negative EPS growth.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 10,019 shares to 96,619 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 13,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD).

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $154,767 activity.