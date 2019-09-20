Deprince Race & Zollo Has Raised By $1.03 Million Its Cooper Tire & Rubr Co (CTB) Holding; Tower Research Capital Trc Has Boosted Graco (GGG) Position By $526,050

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased Cooper Tire & Rubr Co (CTB) stake by 1.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc acquired 33,304 shares as Cooper Tire & Rubr Co (CTB)’s stock declined 8.71%. The Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 2.06 million shares with $65.00 million value, up from 2.03M last quarter. Cooper Tire & Rubr Co now has $1.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.87. About 97,741 shares traded. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has declined 4.37% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CTB News: 27/04/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Company to Webcast Investor Meeting May 11; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Profit Falls Amid Difficult Industry Conditions; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire Expects to Generate Full-Yr Unit Volume Growth on Consolidated Basis Vs. 2017; 11/05/2018 – CTB: 5-YEAR MID-TERM TARGETS FOR OPERATING PROFIT OF 10% TO 14%; 24/04/2018 – Cooper’s New Mastercraft Avenger M8™ Offers Quiet, Comfortable Ultra High Performance Ride; 29/05/2018 – New Cooper Discoverer AT3™ Tire Line Displayed at The Tire Cologne May 29-June 1; 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE SAYS CFO GINGER JONES TO RETIRE LATER THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTB); 04/05/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Declares 185th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $200M-$220M

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased Graco Inc (GGG) stake by 196.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc acquired 10,521 shares as Graco Inc (GGG)’s stock declined 5.95%. The Tower Research Capital Llc Trc holds 15,867 shares with $796,000 value, up from 5,346 last quarter. Graco Inc now has $7.65B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.14. About 131,229 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 25/04/2018 – Graco: Raising Full-Year 2018 Outlook to Mid- To High Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY NET SALES OF $406.3 MLN VS $340.6 MLN; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SAW MID SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Graco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GGG); 25/04/2018 – GRACO 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 41C; 02/04/2018 – Graco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q EPS 49c; 28/03/2018 – Graco Launches Rugged EM Series Electronic Meters; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SEES MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Graco at Group Meeting Hosted By Seaport Today

More notable recent Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Share Price Is Down 27% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Examining Cooper Tire & Rubber Companyâ€™s (NYSE:CTB) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company’s (NYSE:CTB) 1.7% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Issues 2018 Global Sustainability Report – Business Wire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) stake by 1.44 million shares to 1.77 million valued at $44.18 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced National Bk Hldgs Corp (NYSE:NBHC) stake by 101,739 shares and now owns 263,649 shares. Xperi Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold CTB shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 1.35% more from 48.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement invested in 85,263 shares or 0% of the stock. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). 1,100 were accumulated by Huntington Bancorp. Synovus Fin Corp holds 0% or 6,000 shares. Next Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) for 375 shares. Tower Research Capital (Trc) holds 0% or 850 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Mercantile Tru has 0.01% invested in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Swiss Savings Bank owns 93,100 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Com invested 0% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Ameritas Inv Partners accumulated 4,233 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 19,691 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn, a California-based fund reported 168,718 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 1,792 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 57,411 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Co has 717,425 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 112 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 134.21 million shares or 0.66% more from 133.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 290,997 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 0.06% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). 61,166 are owned by Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 185,122 shares. Walleye Trading owns 0% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 6,049 shares. Moreover, Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 58,704 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Cadinha And Co Lc owns 0.23% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 25,379 shares. Shine Invest Advisory reported 0% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Gamco Incorporated Et Al holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 2.24 million shares. Coldstream Cap Mngmt, a Washington-based fund reported 4,829 shares. Raymond James And Assocs holds 466,284 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Shelton Capital Management invested in 0.03% or 11,215 shares. Quantbot LP owns 0.07% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 14,100 shares. Ww Asset Management holds 0.02% or 9,455 shares.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) stake by 30,234 shares to 982 valued at $261,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) stake by 8,599 shares and now owns 240 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) was reduced too.