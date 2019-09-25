Deprince Race & Zollo Holds Position in Plantronics New (PLT); Teewinot Capital Advisers Has Upped Its Holding in Spirit Airls (SAVE) by $2.35 Million

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 82.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 382,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The institutional investor held 845,409 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.31M, up from 463,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 13,465 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Santa Cruz’s Plantronics to buy San Jose’s Polycom in $2 billion deal to create; 29/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Polycom Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn By Plantronics; 30/03/2018 – Plantronics (PLT) Plantronics to Acquire Polycom Conference (Transcript); 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF DEAL CONSIDERATION WITH CASH ON HAND AND APPROXIMATELY $1.375 BLN IN NEW, FULLY-COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS TO BUY POLYCOM IN DEAL VALUED AT $2B; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 66C TO 78C; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Places Plantronics Ratings Under Review After Acquisition Announcement; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EPS; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Expects Polycom Deal to Be Immediately Accretive to Non-GAAP EPS; 28/03/2018 – Headsets maker Plantronics said it would buy Polycom in a deal valued at $2 billion

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 474,957 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.67M, up from 424,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $36.74. About 111,569 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED CASM EX-FUEL DOWN 3 PCT TO 4 PCT; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 12/04/2018 – More Caribbean, More Go! Spirit Airlines Celebrates New Service to Cap-Haïtien; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SEES FY 2018 CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) UP ABOUT 22.5 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines to Become First Ultra-Low Cost Carrier in the Americas to Offer Wi-Fi; 21/04/2018 – DJ Spirit Airlines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAVE); 23/04/2018 – Spirit Air Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CURRENT FLEET ORDER “SUB-OPTIMAL” GIVEN REMAINING OPPORTUNITIES; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR NOW SEES 2018 FULL YEAR CASM EX-FUEL DOWN 3%-4% Y/Y; 20/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR RAISES FARES $3 ONE WAY, OTHERS MAY MATCH: JPMORGAN

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $211,885 activity. 176 shares valued at $7,501 were bought by Wiggins Rocky on Wednesday, July 31. 2,500 Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) shares with value of $104,800 were bought by Gardner H. McIntyre.

