Deprince Race & Zollo Continues to Hold Stake in Occidental Pete (OXY); T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holding Has Boosted by Weiss Asset Management Lp

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 13.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 79,791 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 659,516 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.16M, up from 579,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.69. About 2.98 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 75.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 83,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 195,436 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.49M, up from 111,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $79.69. About 889,270 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 20/03/2018 – It’s a Steal! T-Mobile Customers Score a FREE Year of MLB.TV; 16/04/2018 – T-MOBILE SETTLEMENT ANNOUNCED BY FCC IN EMAIL STATEMENT; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile posts upbeat revenues, boosts forecast; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile’s Legere Discusses Proposed Sprint Takeover (Video); 30/04/2018 – Fitch: T-Mobile and Sprint Combination Is Expected to Create Significant Scale, Asset and Synergy Benefits; 27/04/2018 – T-MOBILE, SPRINT ARE SAID NEARING DEAL AT ~$6.50/SHR: CNBC; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce $26 billion merger as soon as Sunday; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40 million penalty for inserting false ring tones in rural U.S. calls; 15/04/2018 – Wireless Nerd: Sprint-T-Mobile merger talks back on, control key; 14/05/2018 – Sprint, SCI Consent Solicitations Were Conducted in Connection With Merger Pact With T-Mobile US Unit

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 15,900 shares to 459,576 shares, valued at $35.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 65,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 424,782 shares, and cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of stock. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of stock. Hollub Vicki A. also bought $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. 15,000 shares were bought by Brown Oscar K, worth $724,200 on Monday, June 10. Shares for $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. The insider Shearer Bob bought 15,000 shares worth $753,258.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.05% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 58,709 shares. 231,647 are owned by Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability. Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 0.1% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 111,061 shares. Wetherby Asset Management invested in 0.06% or 11,541 shares. 11,252 were accumulated by Northpointe Capital Ltd. Toronto Dominion State Bank has 466,216 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Caprock Inc has 0.04% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 116,066 shares. Moreover, Principal Group Inc has 0.08% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 1.66 million shares. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii, a Hawaii-based fund reported 39,885 shares. Intact Invest Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.1% or 56,000 shares. 9,753 are held by Orrstown Financial Service Inc. Guardian Invest holds 0.7% or 16,015 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advisors Inc reported 3,430 shares stake. Girard Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 5,805 shares.

