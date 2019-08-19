Deprince Race & Zollo Has Decreased Its Position in Murphy Oil (MUR) by $445,150 as Stock Value Declined; Stockbridge Partners Trimmed Its Holding in Transdigm Group (TDG) by $166.22 Million as Valuation Rose

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 20.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 366,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 1.44M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $651.88M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $13.88 during the last trading session, reaching $530.1. About 332,428 shares traded or 13.77% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 02/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Prices Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Extant From Warburg Pincus for About $525M in Cash; 08/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Successful Completion of Notes Offering; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES FOR $50M; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q EPS $3.53; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Ebitda $1.83B-$1.88B; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – TRANSDIGM HAS COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF KIRKHILL ELASTOMERS BUSINESS FROM ESTERLINE; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein As President And CEO And W. Nicholas Howley As Executive Chairman, Appointment Of New Board Members; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE; 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 1.7% Position in TransDigm

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 15,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 864,158 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.32 million, down from 879,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Murphy Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08B market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $18.97. About 4.73 million shares traded or 67.27% up from the average. Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has declined 26.93% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MUR News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 16/05/2018 – Murphy Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Murphy Oil at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Ditching Deep Water? Not Murphy Oil as It Expands in Brazil; 17/05/2018 – Malaysia’s Kimanis crude supplies to rise in July – traders; 16/03/2018 Vietnam oil firm sells 5 pct interest at offshore block to Murphy Oil; 04/04/2018 – Murphy Oil Corporation Announces Dividend; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MURPHY OIL 1Q PRODUCTION 168 MBOE/D; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Cont Ops EPS 97c; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Net $168.3M

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Protective Ins Corp by 31,678 shares to 399,239 shares, valued at $7.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 47,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold MUR shares while 104 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 143.26 million shares or 1.22% less from 145.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 566,497 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa reported 16,533 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 221,263 shares. 14,320 were reported by Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) for 98,475 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs invested 0% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). 11,007 were accumulated by Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership. 15,818 were reported by Suntrust Banks. Fmr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) or 15.33M shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Tn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Ent Services Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% of its portfolio in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). South Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 8,600 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 99,654 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4,319 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance reported 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Captrust accumulated 353 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Co owns 31,360 shares. Horan Cap Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Palisade Cap Management Lc Nj holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Westfield Cap Management LP has invested 1.03% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Cutter And Brokerage owns 0.11% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 874 shares. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Com invested in 6,599 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dorsey Wright & invested in 1.49% or 13,550 shares. Gam Ag owns 603 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parkside Bancshares & Tru holds 43 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0% or 2,900 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association has 15,684 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr invested in 826 shares. 5.03M are owned by Vanguard Gp.

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $2.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 277,845 shares to 2.33 million shares, valued at $226.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 1.13M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.