Deprince Race & Zollo Increased Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Position by $2.21 Million; Stock Value Rose; Washington Capital Management Lifted Position in Mylan N V (MYL) as Stock Value Declined

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company's stock declined 35.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 3.60 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 47.60% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.03% the S&P500.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 42,546 shares as the company's stock rose 15.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 688,073 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.43M, up from 645,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $46.83. About 592,665 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has declined 1.40% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 0% or 703,550 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Us National Bank & Trust De holds 4,992 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 1,640 shares. Franklin invested in 0% or 24,356 shares. 13D Ltd Co holds 298,348 shares or 4.67% of its portfolio. Argi Investment Svcs Limited Liability Corp invested in 4,700 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 50,972 shares. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.01% or 15,282 shares. Bank Of America De reported 60,990 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 19,487 shares. Principal Financial Group reported 97,318 shares. 80,000 are held by Garnet Equity Holding. Kbc Group Nv accumulated 43,188 shares.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) by 497,915 shares to 3.21 million shares, valued at $61.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Outfront Media Inc by 622,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.73 million shares, and cut its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (NYSE:HE).

Washington Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $88.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,050 shares to 13,955 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Limited reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL). Gemmer Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 91 shares stake.