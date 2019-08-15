Deprince Race & Zollo Lifted Old Natl Bancorp Ind (ONB) Holding by $1.48 Million; Stock Value Rose; Blb&B Advisors Holds Stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO)

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 8,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 41,684 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, up from 32,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.56. About 1.89M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL BOARD MET W/ RIO TINTO VIA INDEPENDENT MEMBERS; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rio Tinto is ready to accept $3.5 bln deal to exit Grasberg – Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – ARRANGEMENTS INCLUDE RUSAL’S 20 PCT STAKE IN QUEENSLAND ALUMINA LIMITED IN AUSTRALIA, BAUXITE SALES TO RUSAL’S REFINERY IN IRELAND; 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Chairman: Miners Face Cost Inflation, Geopolitical Uncertainty; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Ready to Accept Grasberg Deal (Video); 18/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Smelter sales still on; 28/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Major Indonesian coal miner Adaro Energy has signed a binding agreement to acquire Rio Tinto’s entire stake in the Kestrel coking coal mine in Australia for $2.25 billion; 13/04/2018 – Rio Tinto to declare force majeure on certain customer contracts; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Rio Tinto not part of Mongolian mine bribery probe – FT; 20/03/2018 – RPT – RIO TINTO – AGREES SALE OF HAIL CREEK AND VALERIA

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Old Natl Bancorp Ind (ONB) by 23.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 92,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 479,823 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87 million, up from 387,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Old Natl Bancorp Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.65. About 847,521 shares traded or 14.15% up from the average. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has declined 9.46% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old National Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONB); 23/04/2018 – Old National Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 26/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp announces quarterly cash dividend; 08/03/2018 AIR T INC – ON MARCH 7, CONTRAIL AVIATION SUPPORT, LLC, PARTIALLY-OWNED UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO A NEW BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH OLD NATIONAL BANK; 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.45%, EST. 3.37%; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q EPS 31c; 22/03/2018 – Old National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tight supply, strong demand push iron ore price to new record high – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Glencore loses bid to stop Australian tax office using ‘Paradise Papers’ – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Turquoise Hill: Major Problems At Oyu Tolgoi – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Valeâ€™s Woes Keep Mounting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Rio’s partner in Aussie copper project says nothing great about it so far – MINING.com” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $850.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 9,141 shares to 260,244 shares, valued at $8.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 14,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,486 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Retail Opportunity Invts Cor (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 90,522 shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $25.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 15,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 789,089 shares, and cut its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).