Deprince Race & Zollo Has Trimmed Its Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Stake by $409,120; Stock Price Declined; As Fiserv (FISV) Market Value Rose, Marshall & Sullivan Has Trimmed by $599,896 Its Position

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 51,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.12 million, down from 2.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.80 billion market cap company. The stock 0.05% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $9.48. It is down 5.36% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 02/04/2018 – Ford’s new CEO Jim Hackett finds himself trying to refocus the automaker; 10/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR’S AUTONOMIC CONFIRMS GAVIN SHERRY AS CEO; 16/05/2018 – Ford to resume production of popular F-Series pickup; 03/04/2018 – FORD SAYS DECISION ON MOVING TO MONTHLY SALES ‘NOT IMMINENT’; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Newell, Sell Ford in Consumer Discretionary: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR ABOUT $220.1M; 05/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump touts judge’s criticism of Mueller; 10/04/2018 – FORD’S FARLEY SPOKE AFTER DEBUT OF FOCUS COMPACT CAR IN LONDON; 10/04/2018 – FORD REVAMPS ESCORT, FOCUS MODELS FOR ITS CHINA PUSH

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 6,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 55,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94 million, down from 62,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $103.97. About 1.02 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. $103,200 worth of stock was bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C on Friday, May 10. Another trade for 840,962 shares valued at $8.00 million was made by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR on Thursday, August 1.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 7.90 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 21,473 shares to 580,512 shares, valued at $25.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 7,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,089 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.