Deprince Race & Zollo Lowered Westwood Hldgs Group (WHG) Position By $1.27 Million; Stag Industrial (STAG)’s Sentiment Is 1.48

Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.10, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 123 investment professionals started new or increased stock positions, while 83 sold and decreased their stock positions in Stag Industrial Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 109.14 million shares, up from 98.34 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Stag Industrial Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 65 Increased: 84 New Position: 39.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased Westwood Hldgs Group Inc (WHG) stake by 29.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 36,242 shares as Westwood Hldgs Group Inc (WHG)’s stock declined 0.13%. The Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 84,614 shares with $2.98 million value, down from 120,856 last quarter. Westwood Hldgs Group Inc now has $250.56 million valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.92. About 44,105 shares traded or 9.99% up from the average. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) has declined 45.57% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.57% the S&P500. Some Historical WHG News: 16/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Announces Opening of Del Frisco’s Grille in Westwood; 01/05/2018 – Hanging at @NatenAl s @LizClaman old stomping grounds in Beverly Hills ordering a Westwood one; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys 2.4% of Installed Building; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Westwood Holdings; 20/04/2018 – DJ Westwood Holdings Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHG); 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Exits Position in KapStone Paper; 31/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES HUDSON VALLEY PROPERTIES ACQUIRES WESTWOOD METES & BOUNDS REALTY LTD; 13/03/2018 USGS: M 1.6 – 7km NW of Westwood, California; 27/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Renovation of Westwood theater gets go-ahead; 24/04/2018 – 2018 Westwood Board of Directors Elected

Legg Mason Inc. holds 3.27% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. for 1,392 shares. Real Estate Management Services Llc owns 123,300 shares or 2.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Doheny Asset Management Ca has 1.83% invested in the company for 72,325 shares. The Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Management Inc. has invested 1.74% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 37,952 shares.

Analysts await STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. STAG’s profit will be $60.75M for 16.42 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by STAG Industrial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.99 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 49.85 P/E ratio. It focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States.

The stock increased 1.44% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.21. About 1.21M shares traded or 22.81% up from the average. STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) has risen 10.77% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Board of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ STAG Industrial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAG); 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial Issuing $75M of 4.1% Notes Due 2025 and $100M of 4.27% Notes Due 2028; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial to Issue $175 M of Senior Unsecured Notes; 06/03/2018 STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF $100 MLN OF 4.27% NOTES WITH A TEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2028; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Rates STAG Industrial’s Private Placement Offering ‘BBB’; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial To Issue $175 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q Rev $83.3M

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) stake by 19,170 shares to 393,114 valued at $40.60M in 2019Q2. It also upped Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) stake by 67,740 shares and now owns 470,474 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was raised too.