Deprince Race & Zollo Has Decreased Entravision Communications C (EVC) Holding; Shorts at Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Raised By 6.52%

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased Entravision Communications C (EVC) stake by 12.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 313,806 shares as Entravision Communications C (EVC)’s stock rose 16.85%. The Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 2.27M shares with $7.35 million value, down from 2.58 million last quarter. Entravision Communications C now has $263.16 million valuation. The stock increased 3.46% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.99. About 183,950 shares traded. Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) has declined 26.74% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.74% the S&P500. Some Historical EVC News: 08/05/2018 – Entravision 1Q Rev $66.8M; 14/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION 4Q EPS 14C, EST. 1.0C (2 EST.); 14/03/2018 – Entravision 4Q Net $13M; 29/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Exclusive Promotional Events And Content To Support Its 2018 FIFA World Cup Ra; 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 08/05/2018 – ENTRAVISION 1Q LOSS/SHR 2.0C, EST. EPS 4.5C (2 EST.); 02/04/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation To Broadcast The 2018 FIFA World Cup; 08/05/2018 – ENTRAVISION 1Q REV. $66.8M; 14/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP – QTRLY NET REVENUE $73.5 MLN VS $70.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Entravision 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Echo Global Logistics Inc (NASDAQ:ECHO) had an increase of 6.52% in short interest. ECHO’s SI was 1.92M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.52% from 1.80 million shares previously. With 287,000 avg volume, 7 days are for Echo Global Logistics Inc (NASDAQ:ECHO)’s short sellers to cover ECHO’s short positions. The SI to Echo Global Logistics Inc’s float is 7.1%. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $19.59. About 76,883 shares traded. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has declined 34.90% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ECHO News: 25/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.25 BLN TO $2.4 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics Reports Record First Quarter Revenue; Up 39% Year over Year; 26/04/2018 – Favorite short target $ECHO can always be depended on to disappoint with its free cash flow. Even in a tight freight env’t and “record sales” its margins contract and free cash barely grows; 06/03/2018 Echo Global Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 26/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $34; 27/03/2018 – A. Duie Pyle Receives Regional LTL Carrier of the Year Award; 26/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 17/05/2018 – Echo Named to the 2018 Food Logistics’ Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain; 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics 1Q Net $4.73M

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $534.46 million. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. It has a 21.67 P/E ratio. The firm offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

Investors sentiment is 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Echo Global Logistics has $3000 highest and $25 lowest target. $27.33’s average target is 39.51% above currents $19.59 stock price. Echo Global Logistics had 5 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley upgraded Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $25 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

