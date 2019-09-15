Deprince Race & Zollo Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) Has Increased as Shares Rose; Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Position by $5.76 Million

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 91.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 320,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $558,000, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. It closed at $20.51 lastly. It is up 51.22% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 02/04/2018 – Heron Preston on Breaking the Rules; 15/03/2018 Heron Preston Drops Vladimir Putin T-shirt in Moscow; 10/04/2018 – Blue Heron Bakery | Seattle District Office | CGMP Food/Prepared, Packed or Held Under Insanitary Conditions/Adulterated; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 CINV FRANCHISE NET PRODUCT SALES GUIDANCE OF $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 81c; 21/03/2018 – INFORM P LYKOS SA LYKr.AT SAYS WINS MANAGEMENT OF HERON’S CUSTOMERS’ BILLS SINCE MARCH 1ST; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY AND KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 19/03/2018 – New Heron Drilling Program to Expand Shallow Resources at Woodlawn; 18/05/2018 – Cornish cornucopia: Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 19,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 393,114 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.60 million, up from 373,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 3.11 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A+’ On Gallatin Cnty SD #27, MT GO Bnds; 26/04/2018 – UPS reported higher first-quarter net profit on Thursday; 13/03/2018 – World Wide Technology Partners with SixThirty to Support Financial Technology Start-Ups; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups; 02/04/2018 – UPS Seen at `Breaking Point’ as Pilots Lament Too Few Aircraft; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-Ion Technology for the UK & Ireland; 16/04/2018 – Seko Logistics joins truckers adding assembly service to U.S. home deliveries; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb

Analysts await Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.61 earnings per share, down 24.49% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.49 per share. After $-0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Heron Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% EPS growth.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 130,000 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $36.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NYSE:PBYI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Butensky And Cohen Financial Security stated it has 22,583 shares. North Star Asset Management reported 0.29% stake. City Holding reported 26,620 shares stake. Maryland-based Heritage Management has invested 0.59% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). United Capital Fin Advisers Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 151,420 shares. Hyman Charles D invested in 0.04% or 3,904 shares. The New York-based Canandaigua Bancshares And has invested 0.35% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Whittier Co Of Nevada Incorporated has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Miracle Mile Advsr Lc reported 51,631 shares. Moreover, Perkins Coie Tru Communications has 0.87% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 18,495 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.22% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Parsons Inc Ri has invested 0.08% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bp Public Limited holds 0.26% or 69,000 shares in its portfolio. Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd holds 0.37% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 14,406 shares. First Republic Investment Management holds 0.1% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 170,030 shares.

