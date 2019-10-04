Deprince Race & Zollo Has Trimmed Holding in Horace Mann Educators N (HMN) as Shares Rose; Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Value Declined While Regent Investment Management Lifted Stake by $366,320

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 107.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 4,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 9,312 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $708,000, up from 4,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 1.27M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Qualcomm, Facebook partner to bring high-speed internet connectivity in urban areas; 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…; 14/05/2018 – U.S. China ZTE deal also would involve speeding China review of Qualcomm deal for NXP; 12/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS DEBUTED DEDICATED EXTENDED REALITY PLATFORM XR1; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Bid for Qualcomm, Ending Monthslong Maneuvering; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Chief Visits Washington in Bid to Save Qualcomm Deal; 08/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime closes $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 23/05/2018 – Qualcomm Is Said to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp N (HMN) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 90,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 791,526 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.89M, down from 882,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Horace Mann Educators Corp N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $44.88. About 15,331 shares traded. Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) has risen 0.44% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMN News: 07/03/2018 Horace Mann Increases Quarterly Dividend by 3.6%; 23/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Horace Mann Educators Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 13/03/2018 – HORACE MANN EDUCATORS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Chairman To Retire After 8 Years In The Role — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Horace and Amy Hagedorn Fund establishes Northwell Health Visits Program and Scholarship Fund to support Hofstra Northwell School of Graduate Nursing; 02/05/2018 – HORACE MANN 1Q OPER EPS 51C, EST. 63C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Horace Mann Educators Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMN); 07/03/2018 – Horace Mann Increases Qtrly Div by 3.6%; 07/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators Raises Dividend to 28.5c Vs. 27.5c; 24/05/2018 – Horace Mann Names H. Wade Reece Chairman of the Board at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; Highlights Strategic Progress

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 9,220 shares to 595,668 shares, valued at $25.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 122,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 991,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (NYSE:RGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold HMN shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 39.92 million shares or 0.18% more from 39.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Horace Mann Executive Leadership to Present at KBW 2019 Insurance Conference on September 5 – Business Wire” on August 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for First-Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Horace Mann and Cambridge Mobile Telematics to Bring Safe Driving App to Educators – Business Wire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Horace Mann Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “There’s A Lot To Like About Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s (NYSE:HMN) Upcoming 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.