Deprince Race & Zollo Lowered Its Pzena Investment Mgmt (PZN) Stake; Pitcairn Company Has Trimmed By $1.22 Million Its Adobe Sys (ADBE) Holding

Pitcairn Company decreased Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) stake by 14.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pitcairn Company sold 4,142 shares as Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Pitcairn Company holds 24,027 shares with $7.08 million value, down from 28,169 last quarter. Adobe Sys Inc now has $131.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $276.96. About 2.58 million shares traded or 1.53% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased Pzena Investment Mgmt Inc (PZN) stake by 20.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 75,694 shares as Pzena Investment Mgmt Inc (PZN)’s stock declined 18.44%. The Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 298,489 shares with $2.56M value, down from 374,183 last quarter. Pzena Investment Mgmt Inc now has $613.23M valuation. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.83. About 23,707 shares traded. Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) has declined 10.05% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PZN News: 07/03/2018 PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF FEB 28 OF $38.5 BLN VS $40.5 AS OF JAN 31; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 09/04/2018 – PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF MARCH 31 OF $37.7 BLN VS $38.5 BLN AS OF FEB 28; 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt 1Q EPS 20c; 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt Declares Quarter Dividend of 3c; 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt 1Q Rev $39.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pzena Investment Management Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZN); 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 07/05/2018 – PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF APRIL 30, 2018 OF $38.9 BLN VS $37.7 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jaffetilchin Investment Prns Lc stated it has 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc reported 211,362 shares. Amer Assets Management Ltd stated it has 0.29% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Karp Corp stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.16% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Iberiabank invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cypress Cap owns 18,444 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Deltec Asset Mgmt Lc has 2.22% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 34,440 shares. Bamco Inc New York stated it has 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Captrust Fin Advsr owns 3,518 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Connecticut-based White Elm Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.78% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Usca Ria has 0.32% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,870 shares. Moreover, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has 1.45% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Corvex Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 174,407 shares stake. Cibc Ww Mkts has 0.32% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Among 14 analysts covering Adobe Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:ADBE), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Adobe Inc. – Common Stock has $34000 highest and $27500 lowest target. $316.07’s average target is 14.12% above currents $276.96 stock price. Adobe Inc. – Common Stock had 15 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by RBC Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, September 18 with “Neutral” rating. Stephens upgraded the shares of ADBE in report on Thursday, June 20 to “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 18 report. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by Nomura. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, September 18.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe (ADBE) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Analyst Reports for Intel, Adobe & Mondelez – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft Can Acquire Adobe, Provided It Doesn’t Balk At A $260-Billion Price Tag – Nasdaq” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things Adobe Wants Investors to Know – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Pitcairn Company increased Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 9,718 shares to 33,921 valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Allergan Plc stake by 6,877 shares and now owns 8,900 shares. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was raised too.

More notable recent Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Announces August 31, 2019 Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Announces Third-Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – StreetInsider.com” published on October 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dragon Victory International leads financial gainers, MDJM and Puyi among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Pzena Investment Management Inc.: Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Announces Third-Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pzena Investment Management Q2 2019 Commentary – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.