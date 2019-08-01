Deprince Race & Zollo Raised Its Holding in Nucor (NUE) by $344,056 as Stock Price Declined; Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stake by $2.09 Million; Stock Rose

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 5,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 401,419 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.42M, up from 395,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $52.62. About 1.60 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build New Florida Steel Mill as Domestic Producers Study Tariff Impact; 16/03/2018 – Navarro’s Ties to Nucor Highlight Trump Advisers’ Steel-Industry Connections; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Steel Mills Segment Earnings Improved Vs 4Q; 19/04/2018 – Nucor quarterly revenue rises 15.6 pct; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Face Pressure, Industry Falls This Quarter; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump and the case for protection; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Benefits from Steel Tariffs, Price Increases; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Believe There Is Significant Optimism in Steel End-Use Markets; 11/05/2018 – Nucor: Galvanizing Line to Be Operational in 1st Half of 2021; 19/04/2018 – Nucor: March Steel Mill Metal Margins, Profits Strongest by Far in 1Q

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 20,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 70,342 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, down from 90,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $116.39. About 930,723 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 67,480 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fil Limited invested in 0.01% or 96,911 shares. 43,600 were accumulated by Hennessy Advisors. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Co has 52,033 shares. Moreover, Twin Cap has 0.14% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 48,350 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability stated it has 544,812 shares. First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.04% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 507,784 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 20,215 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 541,756 shares. Luminus Mngmt Limited Co reported 682,479 shares. 107,000 are held by Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. First Merchants accumulated 26,505 shares. Bartlett And accumulated 0% or 1,101 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0.03% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE).

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nucor seeks to hike steel sheet prices another $40/ton – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nucor Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of Nucor, Steel Dynamics, and ArcelorMittal Jumped 15% or More in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB) by 28,470 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $18.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 13,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 373,944 shares, and cut its stake in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP).

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57 million and $239.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 18,250 shares to 86,985 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Waste Management Scoops Up 5% Revenue Growth – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “7 A-Rated Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Yahoo News” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “9 Stocks That Every 20-Year-Old Should Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62 million for 25.52 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.