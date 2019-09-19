Deprince Race & Zollo Position in Kbr (KBR) Has Cut by $34.59 Million; Perkins Coie Trust Company Maintains Holding in Boeing Co (BA)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Kbr Inc (KBR) by 44.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 1.44M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.51% . The institutional investor held 1.77M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.18 million, down from 3.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Kbr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $25.53. About 279,463 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 20/04/2018 – KBR Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – KBR Wins Contract to Develop World’s Largest Fully Integrated Crude Oil to Chemicals Project in Saudi Arabia; 28/03/2018 – KBR INC – UNDER TERMS OF CONTRACT, KBR WILL PROVIDE LICENSING AND BASIC ENGINEERING DESIGN (LBED) SERVICES FOR PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – KBR INC KBR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Herman Wang: KBR, Anton Oil to win management contracts at #Iraq’s Majnoon oil field: sources #OPEC #OOT; 14/05/2018 – KBR GETS EPCM CONTRACT BY BOC TO DEVELOP MAJNOON FIELD IN IRAQ; 19/04/2018 – KBR Acquires Carillion’s Aspire Defence Interests; 19/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC SAYS CARILLION GUARANTEES HAVE BEEN RELEASED; 25/04/2018 – KBR INC – TERM LOAN A FACILITY WILL BE USED TO FUND KBR’S LOAN TO JKC JOINT VENTURE IN ORDER TO COMPLETE COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT ON ICHTHYS PROJECT; 03/04/2018 – KBR JOINT VENTURE SIGNS CONTRACT FOR SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE

Perkins Coie Trust Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 37.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Coie Trust Company bought 1,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,014 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83M, up from 3,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $385.55. About 1.58M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MARKET OUTLOOK PROVIDES SOLID FOUNDATION FOR PLANNED PRODUCTION RATES – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SAYS WILL ANNOUNCE MEASURES ON TUESDAY TO COMPLY WITH WTO RULING ON AIRCRAFT SUBSIDIES; 12/04/2018 – BOEING DEAL AIMS TO PRESERVE ENGINEERING CAPACITY AT EMBRAER, WHICH RETAINS DEFENSE AND BUSINESS JET OPS; 18/05/2018 – Passenger plane with at least 104 on board crashes in Cuba -state media; 30/04/2018 – Growing Boeing’s services unit “is a top priority,” CEO Dennis Muilenburg tells CNBC; 01/05/2018 – BOEING: DEAL TO SEE ANNUAL COST SAVINGS OF ABOUT $70M BY 2021; 05/03/2018 – BOEING HAS 400+ ORDERS/COMMITMENTS FOR 737 MAX 10; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – ADDITIONAL ORDER TAKES RYANAIR’S 737 MAX ORDER TOTAL TO 135 AIRPLANES; 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER ALSO INCL. 787-8 & 787-9 MODELS; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Qatar Airways Sign Letter of Intent for Five 777 Freighters

Analysts await KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. KBR’s profit will be $62.29 million for 14.51 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by KBR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.32% EPS growth.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 9,220 shares to 595,668 shares, valued at $25.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,679 shares, and has risen its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold KBR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 132.77 million shares or 0.53% more from 132.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

