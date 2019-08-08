Deprince Race & Zollo Has Raised By $1.17 Million Its Plantronics New (PLT) Stake; National Bank Holdings Has 1.05 Sentiment

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased Plantronics Inc New (PLT) stake by 5.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc acquired 25,409 shares as Plantronics Inc New (PLT)’s stock declined 24.88%. The Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 463,093 shares with $21.35 million value, up from 437,684 last quarter. Plantronics Inc New now has $1.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 14.71% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.97. About 1.73M shares traded or 247.53% up from the average. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PLANTRONICS RATINGS UNDER REVIEW AFTER PURCHASE; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – EXPECT $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES WITHIN 12 MONTHS OF TRANSACTION CLOSE; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Introduces Plantronics Partner Program; Creates New Opportunities for Partners to Increase Profits and Reach More C; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q EPS 29c-EPS 41c; 11/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS’S OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S: POLYCOM’S ACQUISITION BY PLANTRONICS CREDIT POSITIVE; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS TO BUY POLYCOM IN DEAL VALUED AT $2B; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Aquition of Polycom Expected to Close by the End of the 3Q; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q Rev $205M-$215M; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS Ba2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEG

National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 58 funds increased and started new positions, while 55 reduced and sold their equity positions in National Bank Holdings Corp. The funds in our database now have: 27.38 million shares, up from 27.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding National Bank Holdings Corp in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 45 Increased: 44 New Position: 14.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial and consumer clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. The firm offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate, fixed maturity, time deposits. It has a 14.24 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, structured and asset loans, energy loans, agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 6.17% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation for 464,143 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 665,778 shares or 2.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has 1.83% invested in the company for 1.07 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has invested 1.71% in the stock. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 292,656 shares.

Analysts await National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NBHC’s profit will be $19.21M for 13.55 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by National Bank Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.13% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $33.6. About 107,862 shares traded. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) has declined 8.80% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS INCREASED BY 18% FROM R3.8 BLN TO R4.5 BLN; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement Of Brian Lilly And Appointment Of Aldis Birkans As Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces 56% Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS NAMES SVP BIRKANS TO BECOME CFO; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS SAYS LILLY TO SERVE AS CFO UNTIL AUG. 10; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – DIRECTORS DECLARED A FINAL GROSS DIVIDEND OF 945 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE ON 26 MARCH 2018,; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Raises Quarter Dividend to 14c Vs. 9c; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Bank Holdings Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBHC); 02/04/2018 – Those bank holdings will get even bigger because of his latest winning investment involving Bank of America

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased National Fuel Gas Co N J (NYSE:NFG) stake by 65,256 shares to 265,710 valued at $16.20 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 6,170 shares and now owns 350,023 shares. James Riv Group Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Plantronics (NYSE:PLT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Plantronics had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Northland Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Sidoti. Sidoti maintained the shares of PLT in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold PLT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 30.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins, New York-based fund reported 45,288 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 589 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard has 3.18 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voya Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 13,318 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 41,754 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 13,080 shares stake. Coe Ltd invested 0.57% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Epoch Inv Partners reported 0.04% stake. The California-based Eqis Capital Management has invested 0.08% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Foundry Prns Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.28% or 151,257 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). State Street Corp owns 1.16 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Co reported 0.09% stake. 314,156 are owned by Fort Washington Inv Oh.

