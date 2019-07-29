Deprince Race & Zollo Has Boosted Panhandle Oil And Gas (PHX) Position; Natera, Inc. (NTRA) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (PHX) stake by 26.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc acquired 79,728 shares as Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (PHX)’s stock declined 7.62%. The Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 375,380 shares with $5.89M value, up from 295,652 last quarter. Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc now has $191.53 million valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 18,894 shares traded. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has declined 31.01% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PHX News: 16/03/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Governor Justice, Secretary Smith Announce MARC Train Continuing Service to Eastern Panhandle; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 09/04/2018 – PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS SAYS ON APRIL 5, 2018, CO SENT A BLACKOUT TRADING RESTRICTION NOTICE TO ITS EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 28/05/2018 – CENTER OF STORM ALBERTO MAKES LANDFALL ON FLORIDA PANHANDLE: AP; 07/05/2018 – Panhandle Oil 2Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Adult Day Health Care- Florida Panhandle Base and 4 option years -; 09/03/2018 – Panhandle Oil Short-Interest Ratio Rises 139% to 15 Days

Since February 11, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $254,020 activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $6,910 was bought by D’Amico Raphael. The insider Webb Freda Rose bought 3,000 shares worth $41,250.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PHX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 9.81 million shares or 2.35% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Corp owns 37,269 shares. 14,776 were reported by Connors Investor Services. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 133 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Charles Schwab Investment reported 0% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Fincl Bank Of America De holds 0% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) or 5,327 shares. Trigran Invs reported 2.26 million shares stake. Citigroup Inc stated it has 4,103 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Weber Alan W invested in 0% or 14,436 shares. 4,480 are owned by Barclays Plc. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) for 132,848 shares. Moreover, Ranger Investment Management LP has 0.13% invested in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) for 118,761 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn reported 1,238 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 739,432 shares.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) stake by 185,785 shares to 1.67 million valued at $29.94M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) stake by 13,412 shares and now owns 283,196 shares. Trico Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was reduced too.

The stock increased 1.88% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 446,246 shares traded. Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has risen 101.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.40% the S&P500.