Deprince Race & Zollo Lowered Its American Software (AMSWA) Stake by $632,566 as Stock Value Rose; Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Lowered Its Stake in Fortinet (FTNT) by $418,938

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in American Software Inc (AMSWA) by 6.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 57,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.07% . The institutional investor held 835,936 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.99 million, down from 893,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in American Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $433.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.16% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $13.84. About 54,150 shares traded. American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has declined 9.20% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSWA News: 15/05/2018 – Brightstar and Logility Highlight the Impact of Sales & Operations Planning for the Fast-Paced Mobile Device Market at ASCI; 08/03/2018 – Logility Sponsors BRP’s Annual Merchandise Planning Survey; 10/04/2018 – C&A Mexico Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda Cloud Platform for Agile Decision Making and Increased Speed-to-Market; 10/04/2018 – C&A Mexico Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda Cloud Platform for Agile Decision Making and Increased Speed-to-Market; 06/03/2018 Live Webcast: Logility Presents Accelerate Supply Chain Performance Using Advanced Analytics; 11/04/2018 – Logility Executives Honored as 2018 Provider Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive; 19/04/2018 – Logility Honored as a 2018 lnbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for the 21st Consecutive Year; 16/05/2018 – American Software’s Board Approves the Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Logility Honored as a 2018 Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for the 21st Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 5,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 156,695 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.90M, down from 161,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $80.35. About 1.31 million shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 13/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 18; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 30/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Global Managed Security Service Provider Program with New Services Enablement and Technical Support Offerings; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 34,885 shares to 290,187 shares, valued at $7.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 20,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wednesday Sector Leaders: Services, Technology & Communications – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fortinet (FTNT) Q2 Earnings, Revenues Top Estimates, View Up – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fortinet (FTNT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fortinet +7% after FY billings boost – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Fortinet Surged Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. AMSWA’s profit will be $1.57 million for 69.20 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by American Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% negative EPS growth.