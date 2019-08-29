Deprince Race & Zollo Has Decreased Its Primoris Svcs (PRIM) Stake as Market Value Declined; Martingale Asset Management LP Boosted Holding in Greif (GEF) by $402,538 as Stock Declined

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Primoris Svcs Corp (PRIM) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 90,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.19% . The institutional investor held 1.57M shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.41M, down from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Primoris Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $961.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.85. About 38,963 shares traded. Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) has declined 21.50% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PRIM News: 08/05/2018 – Primoris Services 1Q Rev $504.1M; 19/04/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES – 4 NEW MSA WITH MAJOR UTILITY CUSTOMERS WITH A 3-YEAR ANTICIPATED VALUE OF ABOUT $63 MLN; 22/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – CONTRACT WAS SECURED BY ARB UNDERGROUND, PART OF UTILITIES & DISTRIBUTION SEGMENT; 13/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES REPORTS SOLAR AWARD VALUED OVER $40M; 10/04/2018 – Primoris Services Corporation Announces Utilities and Distribution Awards Valued Over $65 Million; 08/05/2018 – Primoris Services Sees 2018 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.70; 08/05/2018 – Primoris Services Total Backlog of $2.6B at March 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Primoris Services Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Primoris Services Anticipates a Late Second Qtr 2018 Start Date for a Major Pipeline Project in Backlog; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services Corporation To Acquire Willbros Group, Inc

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Greif Inc (GEF) by 47.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 9,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.99% . The institutional investor held 30,329 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 20,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Greif Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 14.56% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $37.05. About 477,747 shares traded or 52.76% up from the average. Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has declined 34.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.14% the S&P500. Some Historical GEF News: 30/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA PLC VANLEER.LG – HY REVENUE OF 312.8 MLN NAIRA VS 768.6 MLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – IN CONSULTATION WITH LARGER GREIF SUB-SAHARA AFRICA AND EMEA MANAGEMENT TEAM HAVE APPROVED TOTAL BUSINESS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR LOCAL OPERATION; 23/04/2018 – Greif, Inc. Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Announces 2025 Goals and Gasser Award Winner; 26/04/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/03/2018 GAMCO REPORTS 5.05% STAKE IN GREIF INC; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – CLOSURE OF THE FACTORY BRANCH NETWORK IN BOTH KOKO, DELTA STATE AND KADUNA, KADUNA STATE; 07/05/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA PLC VANLEER.LG – HY ENDED APRIL 2018 PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 5.2 MLN NAIRA VS 73.7 MLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 02/04/2018 – GREIF INC GEF.N : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO ASSET MANAGEMENT INC REPORTS 3.48 PCT STAKE IN GREIF INC AS OF MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3,600 shares to 27,490 shares, valued at $6.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (NYSE:PHX) by 79,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold PRIM shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 36.60 million shares or 1.74% more from 35.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Ellington Mngmt Lc has 11,700 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% or 342,846 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Com accumulated 807,706 shares. Van Berkom Associates Inc holds 1.75% or 2.66 million shares. Assetmark Inc invested in 1,600 shares. Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) for 259 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Co reported 19,940 shares. Pnc Grp owns 423 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). 15,838 were accumulated by Victory Capital Mgmt. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 28,040 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 260,403 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) for 298,991 shares.

More notable recent Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Primoris: A Hidden Turnaround Story In The Infrastructure Sector – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Primoris Services (PRIM) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Primoris Services Corporation Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Primoris Services Corporation Announces Entry Into Renewable Natural Gas Market – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 10,899 shares to 66,220 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Athene Holdings by 89,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,919 shares, and cut its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investmen (NYSE:MNR).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.30, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold GEF shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 22.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 22.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Commercial Bank Trust Co owns 7,833 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Llc holds 205,343 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Wedge Capital Management L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) for 7,850 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com invested 0% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 17,965 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 14,459 shares. Wellington Management Llp accumulated 23,661 shares. Amp Invsts Limited owns 5,900 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) or 50,486 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Art Llc accumulated 0.03% or 10,397 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated owns 317,857 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.21% invested in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) for 534,668 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Communications holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) for 15,113 shares.