Deprince Race & Zollo Has Decreased Murphy Oil (MUR) Holding by $445,150; Market Value Declined; As Anthem (ANTM) Share Price Rose, Holder Bloom Tree Partners Has Lowered Its Position

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 15,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 864,158 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.32 million, down from 879,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Murphy Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.57% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $17.91. About 3.22 million shares traded or 14.87% up from the average. Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has declined 26.93% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MUR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Murphy Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MUR); 15/05/2018 – Murphy Oil at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Murphy Oil Corporation Announces Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Murphy Oil Corp. CDS Widens 21 Bps; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Net $168.3M; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 21/05/2018 – MURPHY OIL CORP MUR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $28; 17/05/2018 – Malaysia’s Kimanis crude supplies to rise in July – traders; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 16/05/2018 – Murphy Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 17,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 65,733 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.86 million, down from 82,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $260.38. About 1.38M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: 49ers Free Agent Eric Reid Won’t Kneel For Anthem; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 13.45 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $918.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 475,298 shares to 819,965 shares, valued at $43.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc (Put) by 655,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

