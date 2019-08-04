Deprince Race & Zollo Has Lifted Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Position; Last Week Synchrony Financial (SYF) Analysts

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) stake by 4.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc acquired 7,843 shares as Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR)’s stock declined 5.12%. The Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 165,089 shares with $16.03 million value, up from 157,246 last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc now has $5.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $88.95. About 290,141 shares traded or 2.17% up from the average. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Non-interest Income Was $91.4 Million; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net $106.5M; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Detected Unauthorized Access to Third-Party Lockbox Software Program; 26/04/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Frost Bank Highest In Texas Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q EPS $1.61; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK – IDENTIFIED INCIDENT DID NOT IMPACT OTHER FROST SYSTEMS; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK- HAVE REPORTED INCIDENT TO, AND ARE COOPERATING WITH, LAW-ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES AND INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING; 21/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold CFR shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 50.13 million shares or 4.24% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource stated it has 7,588 shares. The Illinois-based Jump Trading Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 85 shares. Principal Financial Gru Incorporated has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Thrivent For Lutherans owns 58,159 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Life Insurance has 0.14% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 10,746 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 71,570 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Bartlett And Company Ltd Llc owns 147,298 shares. Charter Tru reported 0.15% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Company Retail Bank invested in 0.02% or 17,558 shares. Blackrock reported 0.03% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 0.01% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Lpl Financial Ltd Company invested in 53,950 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt stated it has 2,141 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased Catchmark Timber Tr Inc (NYSE:CTT) stake by 419,317 shares to 3.13M valued at $30.78 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) stake by 161,820 shares and now owns 805,781 shares. Hubbell Inc was reduced too.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $94,324 activity. MATTHEWS CHARLES W had bought 1,000 shares worth $94,324.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $23.26 billion. The firm offers private label credit cards, dual cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. It has a 7.32 P/E ratio. It also provides promotional financing to clients for health and personal care procedures, products, or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.06. About 3.33M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500.