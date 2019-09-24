Deprince Race & Zollo Has Cut By $1.68 Million Its Trico Bancshares (TCBK) Position; Jvl Advisors Has Cut Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Position By $474,040

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased Trico Bancshares (TCBK) stake by 22.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 45,486 shares as Trico Bancshares (TCBK)’s stock declined 5.84%. The Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 158,707 shares with $6.00 million value, down from 204,193 last quarter. Trico Bancshares now has $1.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.7. About 35,658 shares traded. TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) has declined 2.43% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Jvl Advisors Llc decreased Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) stake by 3.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jvl Advisors Llc sold 67,720 shares as Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM)’s stock declined 12.23%. The Jvl Advisors Llc holds 2.15M shares with $15.37M value, down from 2.22 million last quarter. Evolution Petroleum Corp now has $187.48 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.67. About 180,781 shares traded or 18.02% up from the average. Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEMKT:EPM) has declined 42.99% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EPM News: 09/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – ENDURO ROYALTY TRUST – ENDURO RESOURCE PARTNERS INFORMED TRUSTEE IT ENTERED INTO STALKING HORSE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP; 19/04/2018 DJ Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPM); 09/05/2018 – EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP EPM.A QUARTERLY SHR $0.09; 01/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 10

Among 3 analysts covering TriCo Bancshares – Common Stock (NASDAQ:TCBK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. TriCo Bancshares – Common Stock has $4100 highest and $4000 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 10.82% above currents $36.7 stock price. TriCo Bancshares – Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since July 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens downgraded the shares of TCBK in report on Tuesday, July 9 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, August 29.

Analysts await TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 37.74% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.53 per share. TCBK’s profit will be $22.28 million for 12.57 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by TriCo Bancshares for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased Spok Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) stake by 228,668 shares to 555,173 valued at $8.35M in 2019Q2. It also upped Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) stake by 101,186 shares and now owns 1.18M shares. Ecopetrol S A (NYSE:EC) was raised too.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $537,450 activity. Koehnen Michael W bought $537,450 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold TCBK shares while 33 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 18.14 million shares or 0.26% more from 18.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walthausen Ltd reported 0.61% stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 11,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) invested in 0.03% or 1,842 shares. Lpl Fin Llc holds 0% or 11,578 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 1,589 shares. Parametric Associate Lc owns 38,747 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 90,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 8,471 shares stake. D E Shaw Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) for 11,244 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo reported 0.17% stake. State Bank Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 25,090 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) for 14,247 shares. State Street holds 0% or 554,049 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) for 22,808 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) for 11,712 shares.

