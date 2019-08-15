Deprince Race & Zollo Lowered Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Holding; Inter Parfums (IPAR) Sentiment Is 1.61

Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR) investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.45, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 103 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 64 decreased and sold their stakes in Inter Parfums Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 16.40 million shares, down from 17.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Inter Parfums Inc in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 54 Increased: 55 New Position: 48.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased Ford Mtr Co Del (F) stake by 2.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 51,140 shares as Ford Mtr Co Del (F)’s stock declined 7.48%. The Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 2.06M shares with $18.12M value, down from 2.12M last quarter. Ford Mtr Co Del now has $35.91B valuation. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $9. About 45.49 million shares traded or 24.30% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 15/03/2018 – FORD PLANS FIRST BATTERY-ELECTRIC VEHICLE FOR 2020; SIX BY 2022; 05/04/2018 – UK CAR INDUSTRY BODY SAYS ECONOMIC AND POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY AND CONFUSION OVER AIR QUALITY PLANS CONTINUED TO AFFECT CONFIDENCE, RESULTING IN DECLINES ACROSS ALL SALES TYPES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ford Motor Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (F); 24/04/2018 – Wagner® Brake Releases First-to-Market Pads for Popular Ford and Toyota Vehicles, Expands Total Product Offerings across VIO; 27/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Uber’s use of fewer safety sensors prompts questions after Arizona crash; 19/04/2018 – Pickup Truck Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Fiat Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Nissan & Toyota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – FORD’S ANNUAL MEETING HAS ENDED; 02/05/2018 – Ford Motor Company And Failure By Not Even Trying; 15/03/2018 – Rugby-Hartley back, Ford and Care dropped for new-look England; 17/04/2018 – FORD SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR DEVELOPMENTS, LEARN MORE

Ranger Investment Management L.P. holds 3.63% of its portfolio in Inter Parfums, Inc. for 661,394 shares. Cortina Asset Management Llc owns 370,457 shares or 1.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granite Investment Partners Llc has 1.31% invested in the company for 304,011 shares. The Massachusetts-based Capital Impact Advisors Llc has invested 0.86% in the stock. Zebra Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 13,773 shares.

Inter Parfums, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company has market cap of $2.07 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It has a 35.49 P/E ratio. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Balmain, Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, S.T.

The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.66. About 66,200 shares traded. Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) has risen 17.42% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IPAR News: 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 1.1% Position in Inter Parfums; 25/04/2018 – Inter Parfums, Inc. Reports 20.1% Increase in 2018 First Quarter Sales; 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.67 PER SHARE, A 34 PCT INCREASE FROM PRIOR YR OR PAYOUT RATIO OF 65 PCT; 08/05/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC QTRLY SHR $0.51; 13/03/2018 – INTER PARFUMS SEES FY NET SALES ABOUT $620M, EST. $625.8M; 03/04/2018 – Inter Parfums, Inc. Announces Appointment of Gilbert Harrison to Its Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Inter Parfums, Inc. and Graff Diamonds Sign an Exclusive Fragrance License Agreement; 27/04/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA SAYS TO APPEAL DECISION OF COURT OF JUSTICE OF PARIS (CONSEIL DE PRUD’HOMMES DE PARIS) ABOUT “MORAL HARASSMENT” CASE; 25/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – SEES 2018 NET SALES TO APPROXIMATE $665 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Inter Parfums Backs FY18 Sales $665M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 0.03% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). D E Shaw Co Inc reported 1.89M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 191,404 were accumulated by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Moreover, Dubuque Bancshares And Tru has 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 8,200 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 1.34 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Ledyard Bank invested in 14,389 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fayez Sarofim And holds 12,699 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Interactive Finance Advisors holds 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 1,400 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.33% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 3.71M shares. Twin Cap Management Inc invested in 170,940 shares. Liberty Inc reported 18,518 shares stake. Duncker Streett And reported 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Johnson Invest Counsel holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 175,499 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 0.04% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 2.40M shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) reported 0.04% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Among 5 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Ford Motor has $1300 highest and $9 lowest target. $10.80’s average target is 20.00% above currents $9 stock price. Ford Motor had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, May 6 with “Market Perform”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 6. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Morgan Stanley.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) stake by 14,334 shares to 481,816 valued at $22.58M in 2019Q1. It also upped Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM) stake by 41,081 shares and now owns 319,352 shares. Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (NYSE:PHX) was raised too.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. $95,950 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C. THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038 worth of stock. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00 million worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Thursday, August 1.