Deprince Race & Zollo Has Cut Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Position; HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG UNSPONSORED ADR GER (HDELY) Shorts Up By 160%

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG UNSPONSORED ADR GER (OTCMKTS:HDELY) had an increase of 160% in short interest. HDELY’s SI was 9,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 160% from 3,500 shares previously. With 26,200 avg volume, 0 days are for HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG UNSPONSORED ADR GER (OTCMKTS:HDELY)’s short sellers to cover HDELY’s short positions. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $13.82. About 42,937 shares traded or 43.91% up from the average. HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) stake by 15.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 88,984 shares as Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE)’s stock rose 8.76%. The Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 495,790 shares with $20.21M value, down from 584,774 last quarter. Hawaiian Elec Industries now has $4.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $44.99. About 229,029 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Analysts await Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. HE’s profit will be $65.62M for 18.44 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.41% EPS growth.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.83 billion. The Company’s cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It has a 11.06 P/E ratio. The firm offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.