Deprince Race & Zollo Holding in Occidental Pete (OXY) Has Increased by $2.37 Million; Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Holder Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Raised Its Holding by $13.65 Million as Valuation Declined

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 35,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 579,725 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.38M, up from 543,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.13. About 6.78 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 118,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 640,481 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.24M, up from 521,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $109.4. About 350,085 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR850B VIA DEBENTURES; 12/04/2018 – KEC INTERNATIONAL LTD KECL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.11 PCT TO 6.93 PCT; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS HDFC BANK LAUNCHES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF REDEEMABLE NCDS, HYBRID INSTRUMENTS; 30/05/2018 – HDFC Earnings Likely to Get a Boost on India’s Urbanization Push; 20/03/2018 – ANI: #Watch: Armed robbers loot Rs.18 lakh outside HDFC bank on 20 March on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road. (Source: CCTV)…; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO ALSO CHOOSE EDELWEISS, IIFL, JM FINANCIAL; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONALLY PROVIDED INR800M TO CONTINGENCIES A/C

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31B and $6.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7,219 shares to 3,906 shares, valued at $356,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 10,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,594 shares, and cut its stake in Everbridge Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 24,373 shares to 229,172 shares, valued at $18.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telefonica Brasil Sa by 137,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,980 shares, and cut its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $224,800 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, August 12. BURGHER CEDRIC W. had bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401. The insider Backus Marcia E. bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900. Shares for $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. Another trade for 37,460 shares valued at $1.80M was made by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. 5,000 shares were bought by Dillon Kenneth, worth $222,850.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation reported 24,335 shares stake. First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 0.06% or 16,720 shares in its portfolio. Southport Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 7,500 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 11,791 shares. British Columbia Investment Management Corporation owns 0.12% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 216,416 shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.08% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Arizona State Retirement reported 305,164 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 1.78M shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Stellar Cap Ltd Liability owns 24,588 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.18% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Hardman Johnston Glob Advsrs Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 165,530 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Company has 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 2,253 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc reported 0.01% stake. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 184,538 shares. Raymond James & Assoc holds 2.89M shares or 0.29% of its portfolio.