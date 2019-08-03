Deprince Race & Zollo Has Raised Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Holding By $1.25 Million; Hawaiian Electric Industries Has 1.72 Sentiment

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) stake by 6.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc acquired 16,662 shares as Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)’s stock declined 4.07%. The Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 256,187 shares with $19.44M value, up from 239,525 last quarter. Eastman Chemical Co now has $9.76B valuation. The stock decreased 2.84% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $70.42. About 1.69 million shares traded or 54.29% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – SEES ADJUSTED 2018 EPS GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 10-14 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical: New Expansion to Be Complete in 3Q; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (HE) investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.68, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 124 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 72 decreased and sold stakes in Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 56.00 million shares, down from 56.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 58 Increased: 86 New Position: 38.

The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 353,677 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) has risen 30.19% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply

Bennicas & Associates Inc. holds 1.79% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. for 50,100 shares. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc owns 20,087 shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wellington Shields & Co. Llc has 1.23% invested in the company for 59,100 shares. The California-based Valueact Holdings L.P. has invested 0.64% in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 495,790 shares.

More notable recent Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) CEO Connie Lau on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “HEI Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.32 Per Share – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “JPMorgan Downgrades Hilton Grand Vacations After Q2 Print, Says Stock In ‘Penalty Box’ – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company has market cap of $4.83 billion. The companyÂ’s Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. It has a 23.35 P/E ratio. The Company’s renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 25,019 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Ltd Liability holds 51,027 shares. First Midwest Fincl Bank Trust Division accumulated 8,215 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.04% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 5,563 shares. Hendley holds 2.23% or 57,350 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP reported 66,220 shares stake. Bbva Compass Bankshares owns 38,861 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Holderness Invests reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Sector Pension Investment Board owns 11,631 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc invested in 123,517 shares. Anderson Hoagland & Communications has 10,262 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And holds 0.42% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) or 81,401 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Glob Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.53% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gru Limited Liability Corporation has 9,216 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Eastman Chemical had 8 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Monday, July 29 with “Buy”. Nomura upgraded the shares of EMN in report on Monday, April 15 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 12. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, February 6 by Cowen & Co. JP Morgan downgraded Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) on Monday, July 29 to “Neutral” rating.