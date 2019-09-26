Deprince Race & Zollo Holding in Pentair Plc (PNR) Has Raised by $2.51 Million; George Kaiser Family Foundation Holds Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 67,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 470,474 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.50 million, up from 402,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.24. About 141,875 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR TARGETS SALES GROWTH OF 2 TO 4% PER YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent FY18 Sales of Approximately $2.2B; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 4 PCT; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT ELECTRIC PLC, ELECTRICAL BUSINESS THAT IS EXPECTED TO BE SPUN OFF ON APRIL 30, 2018, PROVIDED 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – AS OF MAY 16, 2018, THERE WAS $255.3 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES OUTSTANDING; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC SEES LONG-TERM CORE SALES GROWTH OF 2 TO 4 PERCENT PER YEAR; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT EXPECTS THAT NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE NO BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AT TIME OF SEPARATION; 02/04/2018 – REG-PENTAIR ACHIEVES ENERGY STAR® PARTNER OF THE YEAR–SUSTAINED EXCELLENCE AWARD FOR FIFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.96 BLN; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $2.25 TO $2.30

George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 37.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought 9,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 35,113 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66 million, up from 25,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $49.12. About 5.65M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 22/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Steve Ellis to Retire; Digital Transformation Executive Lisa Frazier Joins Co to Lead Innovation; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 29/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Massive Home-Lending Arm Shuffles Top Lieutenants; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USG; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CFPB & OCC TO RESOLVE MATTERS ON CERTAIN MORTGAGE INTEREST RATE LOCK EXTENSIONS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voyager Therapeutics; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N SAW $386 MILLION RISE IN OPERATING LOSSES STEMMING FROM GREATER LITIGATION ACCRUALS -CFO; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo on Track to Achieve Target of $4 Billion in Expense Reductions by the End of 2019; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Silvia Doesn’t See a Trade War (Video); 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Wells Fargo, China

More notable recent Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About Pentair plc’s (NYSE:PNR) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Pentair’s (NYSE:PNR) Share Price Down By 44%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pentair Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hubbell Inc by 9,606 shares to 171,000 shares, valued at $22.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,680 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold PNR shares while 123 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 131.45 million shares or 3.34% less from 135.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 26 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Numerixs Investment Technology owns 300 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 4,731 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 6.45M shares. Addison Communication owns 8,850 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 559,531 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 38,789 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset has 0% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Intrust Commercial Bank Na invested 0.07% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Quantbot Ltd Partnership reported 0.07% stake. Moreover, First Manhattan Co has 0.01% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Srb Corporation has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). 100,678 are owned by Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested in 0% or 458 shares.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Wells Fargo donates $500,000 to WWBIC to support minority-owned small businesses – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Wells Fargo a Buy? – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “See the largest banks in Houston in 2019 â€” and which gained, lost market share – Houston Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Strategic Value Investing: Deep-Value Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.