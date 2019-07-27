Deprince Race & Zollo Decreased Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding; Forest Hill Capital Has Lowered Glacier Bancorp New (GBCI) Position

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased Glacier Bancorp Inc New (GBCI) stake by 14.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 14,697 shares as Glacier Bancorp Inc New (GBCI)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Forest Hill Capital Llc holds 89,322 shares with $3.58M value, down from 104,019 last quarter. Glacier Bancorp Inc New now has $3.54B valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $40.89. About 304,779 shares traded or 13.56% up from the average. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has risen 7.42% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.99% the S&P500. Some Historical GBCI News: 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp 1Q Net $38.6M; 15/05/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 12/03/2018 Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Declares Dividend of 23c; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET INTEREST INCOME $95.3 MLN VS $80.3 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Glacier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBCI); 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP 1Q EPS 48C; 29/03/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 23C FROM 21C, EST. 27C

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 1.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 6,350 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 475,476 shares with $38.42M value, down from 481,826 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $316.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH LTD OSH.AX – EXXONMOBIL ADVISED THAT PNG LNG PROJECT SAFELY RECOMMENCED LNG PRODUCTION, LNG EXPORTS EXPECTED TO RESUME SHORTLY; 16/04/2018 – China shale gas output to nearly double over 3 years – consultancy; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES 2018 UPSTREAM VOLUMES SIMILAR TO 2017; 04/05/2018 – Taming Shale Is Just the Latest Exxon Challenge for Sara Ortwein; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH PRIME MINISTER: INTENTION TO REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM IS “ONLY A WAY STATION”; 02/04/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins Flexicoker overhaul; 14/03/2018 – VITOL DEVELOPING LNG IMPORT PROJECT IN BANGLADESH; 19/03/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares March Cash Distribution

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold GBCI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 62.54 million shares or 2.04% less from 63.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl & Gaynor Inc owns 0.01% invested in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) for 25,738 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 104,406 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.02% or 29,009 shares. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Corp holds 247 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Lc has 0.02% invested in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Cls Invests Ltd Company reported 132 shares. First Allied Advisory Service Inc reported 5,214 shares. 6,776 were accumulated by Comml Bank Of Montreal Can. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Com owns 25,686 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank reported 965 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% stake. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 0.01% invested in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) for 771 shares. Blackrock holds 0.02% or 12.47M shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Communication owns 0.01% invested in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) for 3,767 shares.

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) stake by 42,521 shares to 171,289 valued at $5.88 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (NASDAQ:CMCO) stake by 15,000 shares and now owns 124,565 shares. Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr was raised too.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) stake by 105,700 shares to 926,680 valued at $8.16M in 2019Q1. It also upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 65,719 shares and now owns 275,104 shares. Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) was raised too.