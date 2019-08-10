Deprince Race & Zollo Has Decreased Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) Position; Forest Hill Capital Has Lifted Franco Nevada (FNV) Stake

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) stake by 41.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Forest Hill Capital Llc acquired 13,000 shares as Franco Nevada Corp (FNV)’s stock rose 22.81%. The Forest Hill Capital Llc holds 44,000 shares with $3.30M value, up from 31,000 last quarter. Franco Nevada Corp now has $17.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $93.74. About 575,548 shares traded or 5.46% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB) stake by 11.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 145,134 shares as Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB)’s stock rose 15.96%. The Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 1.09M shares with $7.98 million value, down from 1.24 million last quarter. Riverview Bancorp Inc now has $175.97 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.75. About 14,243 shares traded. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) has declined 4.71% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RVSB News: 04/05/2018 – RIVERVIEW RUBBER ESTATES BHD RVWL.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.04 RGT (4 SEN) PER ORDINARY SHARE; 14/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Secretary of State Mobile Office makes twice-annual visit to city of Riverview; 11/05/2018 – Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Exits Riverview Bancorp; 19/04/2018 – DJ Riverview Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RVSB); 14/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: Secretary of State Mobile Office makes twice-annual visit to city of Riverview; 09/03/2018 – Riverview Financial Corporation Reports 2017 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Riverview Elementary in Fort Mill, SC; 02/04/2018 – Riverview Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Riverview Bancorp 4Q EPS 13c; 12/04/2018 – Riverview Financial 1Q EPS 31c

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased Cbtx Inc stake by 107,345 shares to 88,394 valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Veritex Hldgs Inc stake by 86,652 shares and now owns 347,136 shares. Heritage Finl Corp Wash (NASDAQ:HFWA) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franco-Nevada had 8 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $73 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 8 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 10.

Analysts await Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.19 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.19 per share. RVSB’s profit will be $4.31 million for 10.20 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Riverview Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

