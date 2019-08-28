Deprince Race & Zollo Boosted Its Interface (TILE) Holding by $3.20 Million as Stock Declined; Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Upped Position in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $376,096

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Interface Inc (TILE) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 213,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.79 million, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Interface Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $622.90M market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.66. About 78,211 shares traded. Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has declined 37.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TILE News: 14/03/2018 Interface Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 23C; 25/04/2018 – Interface Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGETS; 25/04/2018 – Interface 1Q EPS 25c; 21/03/2018 – INTERFACE INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE INC – REAFFIRMS IT IS TARGETING TO ACHIEVE 3 – 5% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH, GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 39 – 39.5% IN FY 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Interface Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TILE)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 8,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 117,577 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51 million, up from 109,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 4.39M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Luxfer Holdings Plc by 24,536 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $25.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO) by 526,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 922,106 shares, and cut its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold TILE shares while 46 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings.