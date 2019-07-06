Deprince Race & Zollo Has Trimmed Its Stake in Travelers Companies (TRV) as Market Value Rose; First Long Island Investors Has Raised Holding in 3M Co Com (MMM)

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 1,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,469 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41 million, up from 38,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $172. About 1.63M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 8,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 228,826 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.39 million, down from 237,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $154.09. About 581,116 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by DiversityInc; 17/04/2018 – Denihan to Celebrate National Business Travelers Day on April 24, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Travelers Institute Addresses Small Business Challenges During Small Business – Big Opportunity® Event in Irvine, California; 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: North Miami Beach Gets Travelers Information Station Waiver; 18/04/2018 – Travelers Publishes Its 2017 Community Report; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and Immersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers; 09/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Recognizes World’s Best Airlines With 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 25/05/2018 – Record Number of Summer Travelers Will Find Hot Deals and Cool Treats at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Wins 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards For Airlines; 22/03/2018 – Travelers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Top 7 Dow Jones Stocks of 2019 â€” So Far – Investorplace.com” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Travelers: Unfavorable Trends, Still Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Travelers Named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality – Business Wire” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Insurance Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Hawaiian Inc by 137,507 shares to 2.36 million shares, valued at $61.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 204,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.46 EPS, up 35.91% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.81 per share. TRV’s profit will be $642.72 million for 15.66 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.07% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why 3M Fell 15.7% in May – Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “How Chinese Culture Could Affect the Future of 3M Stock – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “3M Co. (MMM) and LG-Innotek Complete Patent License Agreement for 3M’s Metal Mesh Technology – StreetInsider.com” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Etftrends.com‘s news article titled: “Big Blue Could Join NOBL Dividend ETF Next Year – ETF Trends” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. $2.70M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by THULIN INGE G on Wednesday, January 30. Another trade for 4,681 shares valued at $942,450 was made by Gangestad Nicholas C on Thursday, February 7. Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63 million worth of stock or 8,153 shares. 9,410 shares were sold by Keel Paul A, worth $1.87 million on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 8,906 shares valued at $1.77 million was sold by Vale Michael G.. 1,000 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R.