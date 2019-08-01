Deprince Race & Zollo Has Cut Stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) as Shares Rose; Epoch Investment Partners Decreased Its Stake in Iron Mtn New (IRM) as Shares Declined

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 209,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 4.73 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.88M, down from 4.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.88% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.55. About 3.65 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q EBITDA $343M; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 68,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% . The institutional investor held 245,366 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16M, down from 314,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Westamerica Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $62.72. About 35,813 shares traded. Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) has risen 6.82% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.82% the S&P500. Some Historical WABC News: 13/03/2018 Westamerica Bancorporation: Arthur C. Latno, Jr., Retired from the Board; 19/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp 1Q EPS 66c; 03/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – WESTAMERICA BANCORP WABC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 23/03/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – WESTAMERICA RECOGNIZED NO PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES IN 1Q; 26/03/2018 – Westamerica Bancorporation to Reduce Size of Board to 8 From 9; 26/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/04/2018 – Dan Linden: WABC: 1 dead in Trump Tower fire, police sources say; 23/04/2018 – DJ Westamerica Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WABC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 35,854 shares to 113,281 shares, valued at $17.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Secoo Hldg Ltd by 157,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 420,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodstock Corporation has 0.16% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Westover Capital Ltd Co reported 6,000 shares. Communications Of Virginia Va reported 174,738 shares stake. Schooner Capital Corp owns 2.96 million shares or 100% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives accumulated 0% or 220 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation owns 18,970 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 17,841 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited invested 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). 571,670 are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. First Republic Investment Management invested in 0.07% or 388,607 shares. New Jersey-based Honeywell Intll has invested 0.64% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Panagora Asset accumulated 9,359 shares. Sigma Planning owns 37,322 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd holds 214,869 shares or 2.71% of its portfolio.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 10,851 shares to 468,047 shares, valued at $22.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 65,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold WABC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 21.83 million shares or 5.83% less from 23.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial invested in 0% or 43,434 shares. Sprucegrove Mgmt reported 113,400 shares stake. Glenmede Tru Co Na holds 0% or 5,109 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 19,854 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank stated it has 48,700 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC). Utd Services Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC). Atlanta Cap Management Com L L C, Georgia-based fund reported 2.21M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC). 5,359 are owned by Mairs Pwr. Geode Management Lc has 334,106 shares. Public Sector Pension Board accumulated 24,522 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC). Deprince Race Zollo accumulated 0.42% or 245,366 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 101 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $125,904 activity.