Deprince Race & Zollo Decreased Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Position as Share Price Declined; Encana (ECA) Shareholder Twin Focus Capital Partners Has Raised Its Stake by $392,763 as Stock Value Rose

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.94. About 15.13 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 68,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 245,366 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16 million, down from 314,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Westamerica Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $62.56. About 51,094 shares traded. Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) has risen 9.67% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WABC News: 26/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – WESTAMERICA BANCORP 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 66C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Westamerica Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WABC); 07/04/2018 – Dan Linden: WABC: 1 dead in Trump Tower fire, police sources say; 26/03/2018 – WESTAMERICA BANCORP WABC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 13/03/2018 Westamerica Bancorporation: Arthur C. Latno, Jr., Retired from the Board; 19/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp 1Q EPS 66c; 03/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – Westamerica Bancorporation to Reduce Size of Board to 8 From 9

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $213.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 10,276 shares to 26,544 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $1.44 million activity. SYLVESTER EDWARD B sold $318,150 worth of stock. Another trade for 9,167 shares valued at $565,518 was sold by THORSON JOHN A.